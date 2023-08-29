Aamir Khan to return to acting with Christmas release in 2024, to clash with Akshay Kumar's Welcome 3

Actor Aamir Khan is all set to return to big screen after his recent setback. His last outing Laal Singh Chaddha failed to fulfil the expectations of the audience and since then, the actor has not announced any project. However, he has now confirmed an upcoming film under his production house, Aamir Khan Productions. Also read: Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani to reunite for a biopic

Aamir Khan's next film after Laal Singh Chaddha

Actor Aamir Khan's next film will release in December 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

As per film trade insider Taran Adarsh, Aamir's next film as an actor, which is currently untitled, will be a Christmas release of next year. Reportedly, the film will start filming in January 2024. The film is said to be in its pre-production stage right now.

He tweeted, #Xclusiv… AAMIR KHAN LOCKS CHRISTMAS 2024 FOR NEXT FILM… Aamir Khan Productions’ Prod No. 16 [not titled yet], starring #AamirKhan in the lead role, to release on 20 Dec 2024 #Christmas2024. Pre-production of the film is ongoing and the film goes on floors on 20 Jan 2024… More details to follow soon."

Aamir Khan's film to clash with Welcome To The Jungle

If this goes as planned, Aamir's film will be clashing with Akshay Kumar's much-awaited Welcome sequel. Titled as Welcome To The Jungle, reports claimed that Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez will be a part of the third instalment of the Welcome franchise. Reportedly, Akshay will also be reuniting with Raveena Tandon in the film.

Did Salman lock a Christmas release too?

Besides Welcome To The Jungle, a report on Pinkvilla also suggested that Salman Khan will most likely block Christmas 2024 for his yet another action entertainer. Reportedly, this time, he will be reuniting with Karan Johar under his production's untitled film. It is said to be directed by Vishnu Vardhan. However, no official announcement regarding the film has been made.

Much like the success of OMG 2 and Gadar 2, who are equally ruling the box office, one can also expect some similar outcomes from the clash between Aamir, Akshay and Salman's film.

However, the news of Aamir's return to the film is good news for his fans as rumours of him quitting films after the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha spread previously like wildfire. The actor had also said at a press event during the trailer launch of Carry On Jatta 3, "Since you all must be curious, let me quickly give you an answer. I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure."

