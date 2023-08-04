Aamir Khan says 'everyone must have a reason' when asked about low celebrity turnout at Nitin Desai's funeral

Aamir Khan was among the few Bollywood celebrities who attended the funeral of art director Nitin Desai in Karjat on Friday. Reporters at the funeral asked Aamir about the low turnout when he said everyone must have had their own reasons for not showing up. Nitin died of suicide on Wednesday at 57 years old. (Also read: Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar art director Nitin Desai dies by suicide at 57) Aamir Khan attended the funeral of Nitin Desai.

Aamir reacts to ‘shocking news’

After the funeral, reporters from different portals surrounded Aamir to get his condolence message for Nitin's family and his reaction to his Lagaan teammate's death. Aamir said, "This is very shocking news. I am unable to understand how did this happen. I can't believe it. I wish he did not do this and reached out for help instead. But what can we say in such a tragic situation, it is very difficult to understand what has happened. It is very sad...We have lost someone who was very talented."

Aamir on low turnout from Bollywood

Aamir was also asked about why such few people showed up for the funeral. Apart from him, Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were also seen at the funeral. Aamir agreed that Nitin did work with a lot of people. “Shayad kuch log nahi aa paae hoge alag wajah se. I am sure sabke liye unke dil mein unke liye ek bahut hi khaas jagah hai. Unki family ko main dhairya rakhne ko kahuga (Maybe some people could not attend for some reason. I am sure he has a special place in everyone's heart. I would offer my condolences to his family),” Aamir said.

Who attended the funeral?

The last rites of the National Award-winning art director were held on Friday at his studio in Karjat in the presence of family members and colleagues. Sonali Kulkarni, Madhur Bhandarkar, Marathi actor Subodh Bhave, among others visited ND Studios to pay their last respects.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said he is disheartened with the passing away of Desai, whose work, he believes will be remembered forever.

“It was very sad. It’s unfortunate that he is not with us. I can’t believe this news. It was shocking. He has always supported all kinds of films, big, small, regional. He elevated things for art directors. He will always be remembered for his great body of work,” Madhur Bhandarkar told PTI.

The 57-year-old, known for designing the sets of films such as Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and the popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, was found dead on the premises of his studio at Karjat in Raigad district on Wednesday morning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail