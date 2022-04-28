Aamir Khan does daughter Ira Khan's make-up better than her, she asks ‘who needs tutorials'. See pics

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has made a revelation. She shared a few pictures of herself with make-up, sitting beside her father. Aamir turned her make-up artist for the day and she revealed that Aamir had claimed that he could do her make-up better than she could, and actually left her impressed with his skills. Also read: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan talks about her normal face, fake smiles and the sadness it can hide

The pictures show Ira with make-up, getting candid with Aamir, who opted to wear her hairband as he posed for the camera. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ira wrote, “Guess who did my make-up? It's interesting when your father walks up to you and claims he can do your make-up better than you can... and he turns out to be right. Who needs YouTube tutorials?”

A fan commented on the post, “Coz he is the Mr Perfect." Another said, “what a duo !!” One more fan wrote, “Both of u r global iconic inspirational fraternity 2 me.” A fan also called Aamir “Wow Best Dad Ever". A comment also read, “Daughter & Dad duo! Such pictures should come more often.”

Ira is Aamir's daughter from his first wife, Reena Dutta. They also have an elder son, Junaid. Aamir also has son Azad Rao Khan, from his second wife Kiran Rao. Aamir and Kiran separated last year. On his birthday this year, Aamir had confessed that he could not give enough time to his family, including Ira.

Talking about not being there for Ira, he had told News18 in Hindi, “It’s my biggest mistake (not being able to spend enough time with my kids). But I won’t blame my profession for it. Today, Ira is 23 but when she was 4-5, I wasn’t there for her. I was busy with films. Every kid needs their parents because when you are a child you have your own fears and hopes. But when she needed me the most, I wasn’t by her side to hold her hand when she would get scared. And, I know that moment will never come back."

Aamir will now be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. It also stars Kareena Kapoor and is set to release on August 11.

