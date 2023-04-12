Aamir Khan earns praise for joking about Laal Singh Chaddha failure in ad: 'Not many in Bollywood are that sporty'

Aamir Khan is currently dominating ad breaks during IPL matches with his Dream11 commercials as he sportingly takes jokes on himself, including those on his last film Laal Singh Chaddha. The ad shows Bumrah teasing him for the failure of the film. Another ad features cricketer Rohit Sharma mocking Aamir for not attending award events. Also read: Rohit Sharma roasts Aamir Khan: ‘2 saal mein 1 hit deke koi hitman nahi banjata’

Jasprit Bumrah and Aamir Khan in a still from a Dream11 ad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aamir has now been earning praise for how he didn't mind being mocked for Laal Singh Chaddha's failure in one of the ads. It shows Aamir telling Bumrah to bowl carefully as he gives ‘bade bade hits (big hits)’ with his bat. Mocking him in return, Jasprit says, “Itne hits maarte ho sir…to Laal Singh ka kya hua (if you give so many hits, what happened to Laal Singh Chaddha)?”

Commenting on the ad, producer Atul Kasbekar wrote on Twitter, “Quite enjoying the dream 11 adverts with #AamirKhan and various cricketers. To green light scripts with self deprecating humour is rare with most superstars. It actually ends up being a superpower. Endears one to an audience if you can take a joke on yourself. Well done.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A user tweeted about the same in sarcasm, “Aamir Khan made more money with Laal Singh joke in Dream11 ad than Laal Singh the movie.” Many others however, praised the actor for cracking a joke on himself. A Twitter user wrote, “The latest ad-series by @Dream11 proves that why @AKPPL_Official #AamirKhan is actually Mr. Perfect. Dude is taking jokes on his absence in Award Shows and even #LaalSinghChaddha's bad performance in the box office. Respect. Another tweeted, “Aamir Khan’s Dream 11 ads are good. He is making fun of his own failures for e.g. Laal Singh Chaddha. How sporty, not many in Bollywood are that sporty you know.” One more person tweeted, “Dream 11 ads. Btw the way Aamir Khan took his success & failures so sportingly. No matter whether its in ad or any show he talks or jokes abt his mistakes so spontaneously. Sign of great actor.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Was watching the new series of @Dream11 ads during #IPL2023. Should appreciate #AamirKhan for the role he has portrayed in this ad as a big loser. This should certainly give an awareness for all those addicted to this disruptive addiction," read yet another tweet. One more noted, “Its ok if Aamir is trolling himself… it shows he is a sport bro!! And the whole #Dream11 ads revolve around and his movies. All other cricketers are just going “sir sir” around him. #Legend #AamirKhan #IPL2023.”

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha starred Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. It was the official Hindi remake of Tam Hanks' critically-acclaimed film Forrest Gump. It received mixed reactions from the critics and collected ₹129.64 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON