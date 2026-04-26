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'Aamir Khan found me very intelligent’: Ameesha Patel reveals how Aishwarya Rai’s exit landed her role in Mangal Pandey

Ameesha Patel discussed how she replaced Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mangal Pandey: The Rising after Aamir Khan appreciated her intelligence. 

Apr 26, 2026 11:07 am IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel recently recalled how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s exit from Mangal Pandey: The Rising led to her landing the role. She also revealed that while she secured a part in Mangal Pandey because Aamir Khan appreciated her intelligence, she lost out on Lagaan as the director felt she looked “too educated” for the role.

Ameesha Patel on replacing Aishwarya Rai in Mangal Pandey The Rising

Ameesha Patel talks about bagging Mangal Pandey after Aishwarya Rai's exit.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ameesha spoke about replacing Aishwarya in Mangal Pandey and said, “Aamir actually saw my interview on the BBC and found me very intelligent. We had also done an interview together, and while they were setting up the camera, Aamir and I started playing noughts and crosses. It became a bit of an ego battle between us to see who would win more games. There was a healthy competitiveness between us. But Aamir and I had met quite a few times even before that.”

In 2004, Aishwarya addressed her exit from Mangal Pandey: The Rising and clarified that the situation was different. She stated that her departure was due to a disagreement between the film’s producer and her agents. She also revealed that the producer later apologised to her.

About Mangal Pandey: The Rising

Helmed by Ketan Mehta, the biographical historical drama starred Aamir Khan in the lead role as the Indian soldier who led a rebellion against the British. The film marked Aamir’s return after a hiatus following Dil Chahta Hai. Toby Stephens, Rani Mukerji, Ameesha Patel, and Kirron Kher appeared in supporting roles.

 
aishwarya rai ameesha patel aamir khan
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