Aamir Khan shares why advance bookings of Ek Din opened 39 days before release: ‘This film will need a little more time’

‘None of us know whether the film is going to do well’

Aamir went on to praise director Sunil Pandey and said, “He has done such an amazing job. He has worked so hard for the film; he is very persevering. None of us knows whether the film is going to do well, but what is important for me is whether we are able to bring the script alive in the film. That, for me, is the first yardstick for success. So when I see the film today, I see that Sunil has really managed to bring out what was there in the script, really honestly. Of course, numbers are important to understand the success of the film, but what if a film you don't like does well? I am not happy with that success.”