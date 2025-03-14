Aamir Khan hired private security for girlfriend Gauri Spratt for 'personal peace', is prepping her for media madness

As Aamir Khan introduced his partner Gauri Spratt to media at a meet and greet on Thursday, focus and public attention immediately shifted to the Bangalore-based woman. While little is known about Gauri at this point, Aamir said that the two are 'committed' and he feels 'settled' with her. The actor also added that he is prepping his girlfriend for the 'media madness' that will follow. (Also read: ‘60 ki umar me shaadi...’: Aamir Khan addresses marriage plans with girlfriend Gauri Spratt) Gauri Spratt and Aamir have been dating for 18 months now.

Aamir Khan on going public with his relationship

Aamir met media at a meet and greet ahead of his 60th birthday at a Mumbai hotel on Thursday. It was here that he introduced Gauri as his partner. When asked what prompted him to go public with the relationship now, the actor said, "We are committed now, and we felt we were secure enough in each other to tell you guys. And this is better, I won't have to hide things now."

However, the actor admitted that he had tried to prepare Gauri for the spotlight she will be in. "I have tried to tell her how it will be, the media madness, and prepare her somewhat for it. She isn't used to it. But we are hoping that you guys will be kind," Aamir told media personnel at the gathering.

Aamir hires private security for Gauri

When asked if Aamir was going to hire security for Gauri now that she will be a public figure herself, the actor responded, "I already have actually. But that is just for my personal peace." The actor did not specify more but added that he was hoping it wasn't required beyond a point.

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri hails from Bangalore. Daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bangalore, Gauri has lived in the city almost all her life. Her LinkedIn profile says she is currently running a BBlunt salon in Mumbai, too. Gauri has a six-year-old child and has known Aamir for 25 years. They started dating 18 months ago.