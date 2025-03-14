‘60 ki umar me shaadi...’: Aamir Khan addresses marriage plans with girlfriend Gauri Spratt

It may be his 60th birthday today (March 14), but all the internet can talk about is whether Aamir Khan is getting married. The actor confirmed that he is dating Gauri Spratt and introduced his partner to the media on Thursday at his pre-birthday bash. During an interaction with the media, Aamir also spoke about their bond and future plans. (Also read: Aamir Khan introduces media to girlfriend Gauri, has known her for 25 years: ‘Bhuvan ko uski Gauri mil gai’) Aamir Khan has been dating Gauri Spratt for 18 months.

Aamir Khan on what connected him with Gauri

Aamir introduced Gauri to the media at a Mumbai hotel on the sidelines of a meet and greet ahead of his birthday. When asked what prompted him to go public with the relationship, the actor said, "We are committed now, and we felt we were secure enough in each other to tell you guys. And this is better, I won't have to hide things now. Tomorrow, if I go for a coffee with her, you guys can join us, too." While talking about how he and Gauri connected, Aamir revealed that the two of them had met 25 years ago but lost touch and reconnected 2 years ago. "I was looking for someone who I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was," the actor added.

Aamir Khan on marriage plans with Gauri

Aamir has been married twice - to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. He has three children from his two marriages. When Aamir revealed that Gauri had met his kids and they also liked her, a question was posed about his marriage plans with Gauri. Aamir laughed and added, " See, we are fully committed. And I have been married twice. Par ab 60 saal ki umar mein shaadi shayad mujhe shobha nahi degi (Marriage at the age of 60 would not suit me). But let's see."

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri hails from Bangalore. Daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bangalore, Gauri has lived in the city almost all her life. Her LinkedIn profile says she is currently running a BBlunt salon in Mumbai, too. Gauri has a six-year-old child and has known Aamir for 25 years. They started dating 18 months ago.