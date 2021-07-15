Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao dance together on Laal Singh Chaddha sets, days after announcing divorce. Watch

Aamir Khan and his former wife Kiran Rao danced together in new videos that have surfaced online from the Ladakh sets of their upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya will also be seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Forrest Gump, directed by Advait Chandan.

In one of the videos, Aamir and producer Kiran Rao were dressed in red-coloured traditional attire as they danced on the sets. Aamir was seen in a red outfit, paired with a purple hat, while Kiran was dressed in dark pink, and wore green hat. A teacher led the way and the former couple followed her lead.

Another video showed Aamir dancing with a few kids on the sets. The actor was casually dressed in white T-shirt, black pants and black shirt.

A glimpse of pictures from Laal Singh Chadha sets.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 blockbuster Forrest Gump. It is backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions. Actor-writer Atul Kulkarni has penned the script. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

Earlier this month, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had announced their separation and issued a joint statement on social media. Ending their marriage of 15 years, they said that they will continue co-parenting their son, Azad Rao Khan.

Their statement read, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."