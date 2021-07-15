Rahul Vaidya is ‘really keen on having’ Daler Mehendi for sangeet, shares details of his wedding with Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya is all set for his Friday wedding with Disha Parmar and he has now revealed that it will be a Hindi wedding with havan and pheras. He added that nothing is confirmed yet, be he is keen on having Daler Mehendi for their sangeet ceremony.

Sharing details about the ceremonies for their wedding, Rahul Vaidya told Pinkvilla, “It’s a proper Hindu wedding with havan and the pheras. There is this band called Wedding Chants - what they basically do is they recite all the shlokas, and then explain them to people about what exactly is happening in the rituals. And since they happen to be very close friends, they have actually composed a special Gurbani Shabad, so we are going to have a recital of that too.”

Rahul Vaidya added, “There is no confirmation on that (Daler Mehendi attending the sangeet function). I’ll be honest with you. I am really keen on having him, but let's see who comes and who doesn’t. My wedding is in three days now, and my outfits got finalised just yesterday. My guest list is also still not done, so you can imagine how crazy it has been. I wish it was non Covid times, because I would have actually liked to invite my whole world around me, as that is one day I want everybody to be a part of. However, we can do only what we can do. So I am inviting limited people, and believe me it has been very difficult to make the guest list as deciding on whom not to invite has been very very difficult.”

Last week, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar confirmed their wedding and announced the date for the ceremony. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant shared a note on his Instagram page which said, "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness." Disha also shared the same note on her Instagram handle.