Mira Rajput flashes wedding ring as she showers love on Shahid Kapoor: ‘You make my heart skip a beat’

Mira Rajput showed off some PDA with her husband Shahid Kapoor in a romantic Instagram post dedicated to him. She shared a picture with him, in which they were seen smiling. A huge wedding ring on her finger was also prominently seen.

Sharing a picture with Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput wrote on Instagram, “You make my heart skip a beat.. or three or four. FaceTime just doesn’t cut it #missyousomuch.”

Fans showered love on Shahid and Mira, and called them ‘couple goals’. One commented, “Seeing you two ... always makes me smile.” Another wrote, “Thank You So Much @mira.kapoor. For Best Best Bestest Morning Surprise Ever.” A third, referring to Mira’s caption, said, “He does it to everybody, not just to you! @mira.kapoor.”





Shahid and Mira, who met in an arranged marriage setting, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram on July 7, 2015. They have two children -- four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain.

Shahid and Mira celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary earlier this month. On the occasion, Mira shared a picture of her and Shahid hugging. “I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Last month, Mira shared a picture of a bouquet of flowers that Shahid surprised her with. She captioned her post, “That’s how you melt my heart. @shahidkapoor I love you.”

In February, Mira answered questions about Shahid during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. On being asked who wins when they have arguments, she replied, “Me! Who else?” She also revealed his ‘most annoying habit’ and what she loves the most about him. “He makes a zillion typos. I have to really figure out what he is saying. But by now, I have kind of understood what he means when he says something else. And I love him, I love everything about him,” she said.

Shahid will be seen next in the sports drama Jersey, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. He will also make his digital debut soon with an Amazon Prime series directed by Raj and DK.