Mira Rajput reveals Shahid Kapoor's secret to melt her heart in her latest Instagram pic, see here

Shahid Kapoor is showering his wife Mira Rajput with love on Sunday evening. The actor surprised her with the bouquet of flowers.

Mira took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of his sweet gesture. Sharing the post, she captioned, "That’s how you melt my heart. @shahidkapoor I love you."

Fans of the couple took to the comments section and shared their reaction. "Awwwww (heart-eyed emoji)," a fan commented. "Lucky youuuu," added another. "Oh my myyy that's so romantic," commented a third user. "Sooo sweeet @shahidkapoor Pls give lessons to others as well.. @mira.kapoor you are one lucky girl!" a fourth fan said. "He certainly has an eye for beauty," a fifth comment read.

Shahid and Mira will soon celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary. Mira married Shahid when she was 20-years-old. Shahid, speaking with Filmfare, said that he was aware it wasn't going to be easy for her post their wedding.

“She got married so young, had two kids and had to figure out how to deal with that when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself. She must have had her dreams and desires but she pushed those aside. That’s a lot to deal with. Also, the fact that we have an age difference, we are 13 years apart,” he said.

Mira and Shahid are parents to two children, a daughter named Mira and a son named Zain. Mira recently opened up about sharing parenting duties with Shahid. Responding to a fan query on Instagram about splitting the duties with Shahid, Mira said, "You know, I read something the other day, which said, ‘Don’t treat dad as a babysitter, treat him like a parent.’ By that, what you mean is, dad is not going to be there when mom needs time off. Dad is going to do what dad does, he is not going to fill in for mom because he has his own role.”

