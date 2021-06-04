Shahid Kapoor shares pics and speaks on 'bandhan' with Ishaan Khatter, latter asks: 'Kaun bandar'

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Friday shared pictures with his half-brother Ishaan Khatter as the duo posed away for the camera. Taking to Instagram, he dropped several photos in which they were seen wearing grey t-shirts. While they smiled in some pictures, they had a goofy expression in others.

Captioning the post, Shahid wrote, "Ye bhandhan tooooooo ....." He seems to be making a reference to the song Yeh Bandhan To Pyar Ka Bandhan Hai from the 1995 film Karan Arjun. Shahid is the son of Neliima Azeem and Pankaj Kapur, while Ishaan's father is Rajesh Khattar.

Reacting to the post Ishaan commented, "kaun bandar (who is the monkey)", followed by emojis. However, fans were quick to correct him. One wrote, "bandhan hai bhai bandar nai (It's ties not monkey)", while another said, "not money it’s bhandan means ek dusre ka sath (its ties which means being with each other)".

Fans also dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section. One wrote, "I don't know if anyone agree or not but you are looking hot." Another said, "So handsome." A third commented, "Sir you are an awesome actor.. I don't know how many times I saw vivah and jab we met movie..we need more movies like that sir..please do movies like vivah..."

Shahid will be seen next in the remake of the sports film Jersey. He will essay the role of a cricketer in the movie. He had recently wrapped up its shoot. The film also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

Shahid is also set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming web series, which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna.

Also Read | Kumar Sanu says he wasn't told to praise Indian Idol contestants blindly: 'Can't agree with Amit Kumar outright'

Ishaan made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He was last seen in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy and also in Khaali Peeli alongside Ananya Panday. The actor has been roped in for Phone Bhoot, also starring Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON