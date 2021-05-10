Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ishaan Khatter impresses Shahid Kapoor with his rock-climbing video, rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday also reacts
Ishaan Khatter impresses Shahid Kapoor with his rock-climbing video, rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday also reacts

  • Ishaan Khatter shared a video in which he was seen rock-climbing. The video drew Shahid Kapoor and Ananya Panday's attention.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 07:16 PM IST

Ishaan Khatter's new Instagram video, which showed him rock-climbing, drew the attention of his half-brother, actor Shahid Kapoor, and his rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday. The actor, with a safety harness wrapped around his waist, was seen climbing the rock face. His friends were heard cheering for him when he reached the top.

Sharing the video, Ishaan wrote, "We will climb every mountain that comes our way." Shahid took to the comments section and said, "Too too too good." Ananya, on the other hand, dropped a spider, a monkey, and a mushroom emoji.


Ishaan's Instagram followers also praised his efforts. A fan commented, "damn gooood 🔥🔥🔥🔥" Another offered, "Let's climb it together." A third suggested, "Waaaaooo So proud of you! Keep moisturising your hands and wear the sunscreen."

Ananya and Ishaan starred together in Khaali Peeli last year. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the movie skipped the box office and arrived on ZeePlex directly. According to the Hindustan Times review, "Khaali Peeli, much like the title suggests, is a good enough option to while away your time on a couch this weekend. A popcorn-muncher straight from the belly of Bollywood, it’s a movie that will not ask much of you, and sometimes, that’s what we need from our movies." Later last year, the duo was also spotted making their way to the Maldives together. They shared videos and photos from their trip as well.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut calls Covid-19 ‘a wake-up call’ after dismissing it as ‘small-time flu which got too much press’

Ananya, who completed two years in the industry on Monday, will be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Liger. She will also star in Shakun Batra's domestic noir, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. Ishaan, on the other hand, will be seen in Phone Bhoot. The movie also stars Siddhant and Katrina Kaif. The actor had been sharing videos and photos from the sets.

