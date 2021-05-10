Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut calls Covid-19 ‘a wake-up call’ after dismissing it as ‘small-time flu which got too much press’
Kangana Ranaut was diagnosed with Covid-19 last week.
Kangana Ranaut was diagnosed with Covid-19 last week.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 04:27 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut, who is recovering from Covid-19, shared a picture of her pulse oximeter reading on Instagram Stories. She also suggested a few measures that everyone should take, including recycling and afforestation.

“Covid is just a wake up call. If we don't start living responsibly, future for our species is bleak,” Kangana wrote. She asked everyone to ‘recycle clothes and natural resources’. The second measure suggested by her was, “Plant more trees, one person must plant eight trees a year, that is the amount of oxygen each one of us consumes.”

She also advised ‘conscious birthing’ and posed the question, “(Do) you want children because everyone is having or it’s a conscious choice that you made?” Her final recommendation was to not waste water or food. “Let’s start with this, there is a lot to do anyway,” she concluded.

Kangana Ranaut on Instagram Stories.
Kangana Ranaut on Instagram Stories.


Last week, Kangana announced in an Instagram post that she tested positive for Covid-19. She, however, dismissed it as a ‘small-time flu which got too much press’. India is currently battling a second wave of the pandemic, with lakhs of new cases every day.

Also see: Vijay Varma introduces ‘new wife’, Ishaan Khatter says ‘main bhaga le jaaunga’

Kangana shared a picture of herself in a yoga pose and talked about experiencing symptoms of Covid-19. “I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev,” she added in her post.

The post was subsequently taken down by Instagram. Kangana blamed it on the ‘Covid fan club’ and said that she might not last on the platform for ‘more than a week’. In a later update, she said that she was ‘eagerly waiting’ to be banned and will consider it a ‘badge of honour’. This comes after her Twitter account was permanently suspended last week.

kangana ranaut covid-19

