Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao play table tennis with son Azad and Laal Singh Chaddha team after divorce announcement. Watch

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, their son Azad Rao Khan played table tennis with the Laal Singh Chaddha team. The pictures have surfaced online.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 06:22 PM IST
Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, son Azad played table tennis with the Laal Singh Chaddha team.

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, producer Kiran Rao played table tennis with their son Azad Rao Khan, weeks after the couple announced their divorce. The team of their upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, was also seen playing in the latest pictures that have surfaced online.

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and the team is currently filming for the Advait Chandan-directorial in Ladakh. Actor Naga Chaitanya was also seen enjoying table tennis. In another post shared by a fan account on Instagram, Aamir and Kiran were seen watching a film with the team in Ladakh.

Last week, Kiran and Aamir were seen dancing together. They were also dressed in red-coloured traditional attire. Aamir wore a red outfit paired with a purple hat, while Kiran opted for a pink-coloured dress and wore a green hat. In another video, Aamir danced with kids.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 movie Forrest Gump. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. Actor-writer Atul Kulkarni has written the script and the film is scheduled to release on Christmas 2021. It has been backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions.

Earlier this month, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had announced their separation by issuing a joint statement on social media. They ended their 15 years of marriage but had said that they will continue co-parenting their son.

Also Read | Mira Rajput's latest look with swollen lips, cheekbones might not get fans' approval. Check out hilarious pics

The statement read, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."

