Aamir Khan kisses daughter Ira as they celebrate Christmas, she says ‘oops’ while revealing blooper

Ira Khan shared pictures of her Christmas celebration with her father Aamir Khan. In the first photo, they posed in front of a Christmas tree, while in the next, he gave her a peck on the cheek. The third image featured her wearing reindeer horns as they smiled. She made a goofy face in the last one.

“Merry Christmas. Part 2. Bloopers in story!” Ira captioned her Instagram post, adding hashtags such as ‘fashion icons’ and ‘cool kids’. Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared another picture with Aamir, in which they smiled for the camera. However, their eyes were closed. “Oops,” she wrote and added the hashtag ‘bloopers’.

Fans reacted to Aamir and Ira’s photos in the comments section. “The man never ages,” one wrote. Many also dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post.

Ira Khan shared a blooper on Instagram Stories.

Earlier in the day, Ira shared pictures with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and wrote, “Merry Christmas. Part 1. Bloopers in story!” In the blooper shared by her on Instagram Stories, they appeared to be adjusting their outfits for the picture.

Previously, Ira shared pictures from her Christmas celebrations with Aamir and Nupur. The three of them were seen wearing matching pyjamas.

Unlike Aamir, Ira has no plans to become an actor. She made her directorial debut in 2019 with a play titled Euripedes’ Medea, starring Hazel Keech in the lead role. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she ruled out the possibility of making her Bollywood debut. “I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again... I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on,” she said.

