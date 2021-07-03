Aamir Khan once urged youngsters to give marriage 'the importance it deserves': 'Let's give it our time'

Actor Aamir Khan, who recently separated from his second wife Kiran Rao, had once addressed youngsters about the institution of marriage. The actor had penned a column in which he asked young people tying the knot to give marriage the 'importance it deserves.'

The Laal Singh Chaddha star has been married twice. Before his 15-year-marriage with Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan was married to Reena Dutta for 16 years. While he has two children, Junaid and Ira, from the first marriage, he has a son, Azad, from the second one.

Writing a column for The Hindu in 2012, Aamir spoke about the tendency to spend time, effort, money, and emotion in ensuring that the wedding day is perfect instead of concentrating on the marriage. "And most of our energy goes towards making this one day a success. Often, even our choice of spouse is in some way linked with the driving need to make the day perfect," he said.

"We allow our choice of spouse to very often to be dictated by how people will perceive us. But the hard truth is that ‘they (society)' are not going to spend the rest of their life with the groom or the bride," he added.

He broke down the column into four gateways, detailing a few aspects of marriage. He asked youngsters if they spend as much time learning about their spouses as they spend on finding the right honeymoon destination. He suggested that instead of spending a lump sum amount on wedding activities, why not set aside funds for their daughters to start their lives with their husbands. He also urged young fans to invest emotions in the relationship as against the one special day.

"Think about life ahead, not just that one day. Let's give marriage the importance it deserves — in every sense, financial, emotional, mental. Let's give it our time, emotions and energies to plan those years that lie ahead. Therefore, the key is the person you have chosen as your life partner. That is the only element you should be thinking of and no other. And please take your time over that decision. Understand, probe, check, go deep. The better you do this, the happier life is likely to be. Take the step of marrying only when you are fully satisfied about the character and temperament of the person you are marrying," he said.

Besides his personal life, Aamir Khan has also been in the news for his upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor had revealed his military look from the film on the occasion of Lagaan's 20th release anniversary.