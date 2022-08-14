Aamir Khan Productions' team 'humbled' as a The Academy shares Laal Singh Chaddha video with Forrest Gump clip

The official Instagram handle of the Academy that conducts the Oscars awards has shared a video with glimpses of Hollywood film Forrest Gump, juxtaposed with the Hindi remake Laal Singh Chaddha. Producers of the film, Aamir Khan Production Limited, have also re-shared the post and mentioned the team was 'humbled' with the gesture. (Also read: Mona Singh, as Aamir Khan's mom, is Laal Singh Chaddha's strongest, best written character)

Starring Tom Hanks in the lead role, the 1994 Hollywood film bagged 13 Oscar nominations and won six awards - Best Actor, Directing, Film Editing, Best Picture, Visual Effects and Adapted Screenplay.

The caption read as, "Forrest Gump Laal Singh Chaddha Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth’s sweeping story of a man who changes the world with simple kindness receives an Indian adaptation in Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ starring Aamir Khan in the title role made famous by Tom Hanks. 1994's ‘Forrest Gump’ was nominated for 13 Oscars including six wins for Best Actor, Directing, Film Editing, Best Picture, Visual Effects and Adapted Screenplay."

Aamir Khan's team also shared the post and wrote, "We’re immensely humbled! Thank you so much." Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni wrote the screenplay.

The film stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in important roles. It is Atul's first film that he wrote. Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal also have guest appearances. As per the producers Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha made an opening collection of ₹11.7 crore in India. The collection dropped over the next two days. Released on the occasion of Rakhi on August 11, Laal Singh Chaddha has earned ₹28 crore in three days.

The film has been facing difficulties - a call for boycott has been doing the rounds before the film released. A Delhi-based lawyer on Friday submitted a complaint to Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora against Aamir Khan and Paramount Pictures for allegedly “disrespecting the Indian Army and hurting Hindu Sentiments”.

