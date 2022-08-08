Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan recalls being late in paying school fees due to family debt; principal would announce names in assembly

Aamir Khan recalls being late in paying school fees due to family debt; principal would announce names in assembly

bollywood
Published on Aug 08, 2022 08:47 AM IST
Aamir Khan and his siblings would be late in paying school fees due to their family debt. He welled up remembering how the principal would announce their names in the assembly in front of the entire school.
Aamir Khan would be late in paying school fees due to their family debt.(Nitin Lawate)
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Aamir Khan welled up as he recalled his childhood days when his family was in debt and he faced hardships in school. In a new interview, Aamir spoke about how he and his siblings would be late in paying school fees. He also added that the principal would announce their names in the school assembly after giving them one or two warnings. (Also Read | Aamir Khan's first thoughts on remaking Forrest Gump)

Aamir is the son of film producer Tahir Hussain and his wife Zeenat Hussain. He is the eldest of four siblings--Faisal Khan, Farhat Khan and Nikhat Khan. Aamir appeared as a child actor in Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973). As an adult, his first leading role was in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) opposite Juhi Chawla. Tahir directed Aamir, only once, in his film Tum Mere Ho in 1990.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Aamir talked about his childhood, when his family was in debt and faced a rough patch for eight years. During his school days, the fee structure was – 6 for the 6th standard, 7 for the 7th standard, 8 for the 8th standard and so on. Yet, Aamir and his siblings 'were always late to pay their fees'. After one or two warnings, the principal would announce their names in the assembly, in front of the entire school. Speaking to the platform, Aamir had 'tears in his eyes'.

RELATED STORIES

Aamir has featured in many films over the years and earned accolades and many awards. He starred in Raakh (1989), Dil (1990), Raja Hindustani (1996), Sarfarosh (1999), Lagaan (2001), Rang De Basanti (2006), Taare Zameen Par (2007), Ghajini (2008), 3 Idiots (2009), Dhoom 3 (2013), PK (2014), and Dangal (2016) among many others.

Fans will see Aamir next in Laal Singh Chaddha, his first film in four years. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
aamir khan productions aamir khan laal singh chaddha faisal khan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP