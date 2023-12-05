Cyclone Michaung: Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal rescued on boat from Chennai flood, Minister TRB Rajaa praises actor

Cyclone Michaung continues to wreak havoc across the southern states of the country. Actor Aamir Khan was also stuck in the Chennai flood caused by Cyclone Michaung, along with Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal. Now, new pictures have surfaced on the internet where Aamir Khan was seen in a rescue boat. The pictures were shared by Vishnu on X (Formerly Twitter). (Also read: Naga Chaitanya says he does not regret working on Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘I am so happy I did it’)

Aamir Khan rescued amid Chennai floods

Aamir Khan along with Vishnu Vishal were rescued from Chennai Flood.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the pictures, Vishnu was seen in a rescue boat along with Aamir Khan. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor was seen in a white kurta and jeans. Vishnu Vishal's wife, badminton player Jwala Gutta, was also spotted. Sharing the pictures on X, Vishnu wrote, "Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded. Rescue operations have started in karapakkam..Saw 3 boats functioning already. Great work by TN govt in such testing times. Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also sharing an update on the scary situation of the surrounding areas, Vishnu wrote: "Our water is continuously rising from morning... It was below the entrance steps... Then started entering the house and it has slowly taken over the first floors of the entire community…Thats why we got worried... Its not going down…"

More details

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to Vishnu's update about the rescue operation along with Aamir Khan, Minister of Industries, TRB Rajaa took to X and praised the Bollywood actor. He wrote: “Thanks for the appreciation @TheVishnuVishal and please do thank the gentleman next to you for being such a class human being! Astounding that he didn't try to pull any strings to be rescued! Awesome to see him being so grounded and WAITING HIS TURN to be rescued just like any of our fellow citizens. Lessons for those who try to pull strings and drop names! Hats off to people like Thiru Khan for being sensitive to the scale of the issue at hand and patiently await their turn (folded hands emoticon) We will continue to stick to our Rescue Schedule."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON