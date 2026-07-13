Aamir Khan reunites with Lagaan co-star Rachel Shelley at London Indian Film Festival; fans get nostalgic

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently celebrated Lagaan's Silver Jubilee at the London Indian Film Festival. During the celebrations, the actor reunited with his Lagaan co-star Rachel Shelley, who shared a couple of pictures from the event, leaving fans feeling nostalgic.

Aamir Khan and Rachel Shelley reunite

Aamir Khan reunites with Rachel Shelley.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Monday, Rachel took to Instagram and posted a series of photos from the London Indian Film Festival. In the pictures, Rachel and Aamir can be seen sharing a side hug as they pose for the cameras on the red carpet. While Aamir kept it casual in a blue T-shirt and matching jeans, Rachel looked elegant in a white dress.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sharing the pictures, Rachel wrote, "#Lagaan25Years. Thank you @aamirkhanproductions for a glorious Sunday morning celebration @bfifilmacademy @imaxuk #IndianFilmFestivalLondon." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the pictures, Rachel wrote, "#Lagaan25Years. Thank you @aamirkhanproductions for a glorious Sunday morning celebration @bfifilmacademy @imaxuk #IndianFilmFestivalLondon." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Fans were delighted to see the reunion. One comment read, "Lovely to see you both celebrating Lagaan's 25 years. You are always a wonderful part of the Hindi film industry and a wonderful part of our childhood memories. Would love to see you again in an Indian movie." Another wrote, "The iconic cast reunited! It would be cool to see you guys recreate some iconic scenes from Lagaan." Another fan commented, "There is no change in Gauri Ma'am. She still looks the same as she did in Lagaan." Another wrote, "Both ageing gracefully." One fan jokingly added, "Elizabeth finally found her way back to Bhuvan. Radha is definitely going to be furious in 2026. Absolutely iconic!"

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Earlier this year, when Lagaan was re-released in India to mark its 25th anniversary, Rachel shared a heartfelt video on social media. In the clip, she said, "Sometimes I feel like it was just yesterday. And other times, it feels like another lifetime ago. I have to say that I feel that, as the cast and crew, we make the film. But the audience, by watching it and giving it so much love and support over the years, you're the ones who complete the film. It's with me every day. It's informed every piece of work I have ever done since."

About Lagaan

Lagaan is a sports drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan. Released in 2001, the film is set during British colonial rule and follows a group of villagers who challenge British officers to a game of cricket to avoid paying oppressive taxes (lagaan). Starring Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh and an ensemble cast, the film received widespread acclaim for its storytelling, A.R. Rahman's music and its powerful performances.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The film also earned an Academy Award nomination in the Best International Feature Film category.

Rachel Shelley portrayed Elizabeth Russell, the compassionate British woman who secretly teaches the villagers the rules of cricket and supports their fight against injustice. Lagaan was both a critical and commercial success and remains one of Indian cinema's most celebrated films, helping popularise the sports drama genre in the country.