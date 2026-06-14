Rachel Shelley reveals the Lagaan souvenir she has treasured for 25 years, recalls her ‘emotional’ last day on set

To celebrate 25 years of Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan, British actress Rachel Shelley shared a heartfelt video message on Instagram looking back at her time as Elizabeth Russell in the Oscar-nominated epic. Reflecting on the film's silver jubilee, she spoke about the beautiful memories she still carries from the shoot and expressed gratitude for the enduring love the sports drama continues to receive from global audiences. Lagaan turns 25 and Rachel Shelley has a special message for the fans who kept it alive.

What she shared on Instagram In a recent video, Rachel reflected on how fast time flies. “Sometimes I feel like it was just yesterday,” she said. “And other times, it feels like another lifetime ago.”

She directed the spotlight toward the fans who have kept the movie alive for 25 years. “I have to say that I feel as the cast and crew, we make the film,” she explained. “But the audience—by watching it, by giving it so much love and support over the years—you’re the ones who complete the film.”

The actress also shared how much the project still shapes her journey today. “It's with me every day,” she noted. “It's informed every piece of work I have ever done since.”

A treasured memory from the final day of filming In one of the video’s most moving segments, Rachel revealed a deeply sentimental memento she has kept for a quarter of a century: a cricket bat autographed by the cast and crew on their last day on set in Bhuj, Gujarat.

“It was a very emotional day,” she recalled. “A lot of the crew signed for me, which is very exciting. I treasure it, as I treasure Lagaan.”