Aamir Khan rewrote climax of son Junaid Khan's Ek Din, says Mansoor Khan; here's why

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is all set to star in the romantic drama Ek Din alongside Sai Pallavi. In a recent conversation with Variety India, Aamir Khan’s cousin and filmmaker Mansoor Khan revealed that Aamir had reservations about the film’s climax, which eventually led to him rewriting it.

Mansoor Khan reveals Aamir Khan rewrote the climax of Ek Din

Aamir Khan changed the climax of Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's Ek Din.

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When asked whether he had any difference of opinion with Aamir over Ek Din, Mansoor said, “Today, I’m not that clued in, as I don’t watch films. But I still have my sensibilities intact. I believe in dealing with certain scenes with restraint rather than going over the top. I have a fairly good sense of story. I told them: I have come to help you. What I feel strongly about, I will tell you.”

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{{^usCountry}} He further added, “Like we shot a song towards the end of Ek Din in Japan. Aamir saw the rushes and said that the girl was crying in the earlier song and in the last one as well. He said he wanted a song about her falling in love with the boy all over again. But I knew what Sunil had in mind and backed him instead. Aamir jokingly said, ‘If you guys make a mistake, I’ll send you back to Japan.’ But when he saw the song, he agreed with us. Similarly, Aamir had reservations about the climax scene. He rewrote it. We agreed he was right. That’s the collaborative spirit we share.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further added, “Like we shot a song towards the end of Ek Din in Japan. Aamir saw the rushes and said that the girl was crying in the earlier song and in the last one as well. He said he wanted a song about her falling in love with the boy all over again. But I knew what Sunil had in mind and backed him instead. Aamir jokingly said, ‘If you guys make a mistake, I’ll send you back to Japan.’ But when he saw the song, he agreed with us. Similarly, Aamir had reservations about the climax scene. He rewrote it. We agreed he was right. That’s the collaborative spirit we share.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mansoor Khan has previously directed Aamir in films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, both of which went on to become major hits. Before Ek Din, Mansoor had also produced Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na with Aamir, which marked Imran Khan’s Bollywood debut and emerged as a box office success. About Ek Din {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mansoor Khan has previously directed Aamir in films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, both of which went on to become major hits. Before Ek Din, Mansoor had also produced Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na with Aamir, which marked Imran Khan’s Bollywood debut and emerged as a box office success. About Ek Din {{/usCountry}}

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Helmed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is a romantic drama backed by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in the lead roles.

The film is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day, which follows a young man who falls in love with his colleague but lacks the courage to confess his feelings. He wishes to be with her for just one day, and to his astonishment, the wish comes true.

Ek Din marks Junaid’s third major project as a lead actor and Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 1 May 2026.

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