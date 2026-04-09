...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Aamir Khan rewrote climax of son Junaid Khan's Ek Din, says Mansoor Khan; here's why

Mansoor Khan talks about the difference of opinion with Aamir Khan during Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's Ek Din. 

Apr 09, 2026 10:05 am IST
Written by Riya Sharma
Advertisement

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is all set to star in the romantic drama Ek Din alongside Sai Pallavi. In a recent conversation with Variety India, Aamir Khan’s cousin and filmmaker Mansoor Khan revealed that Aamir had reservations about the film’s climax, which eventually led to him rewriting it.

Mansoor Khan reveals Aamir Khan rewrote the climax of Ek Din

Aamir Khan changed the climax of Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's Ek Din.

When asked whether he had any difference of opinion with Aamir over Ek Din, Mansoor said, “Today, I’m not that clued in, as I don’t watch films. But I still have my sensibilities intact. I believe in dealing with certain scenes with restraint rather than going over the top. I have a fairly good sense of story. I told them: I have come to help you. What I feel strongly about, I will tell you.”

Helmed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is a romantic drama backed by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in the lead roles.

The film is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day, which follows a young man who falls in love with his colleague but lacks the courage to confess his feelings. He wishes to be with her for just one day, and to his astonishment, the wish comes true.

Ek Din marks Junaid’s third major project as a lead actor and Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 1 May 2026.

 
aamir khan mansoor khan Junaid Khan
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan rewrote climax of son Junaid Khan's Ek Din, says Mansoor Khan; here's why
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.