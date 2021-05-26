Aamir Khan's daughter Ira gets support from Reena Datta, Kiran Rao, Fatima as she starts new company

Aamir Khan's ex-wife Reena Datta and wife Kiran Rao have extended their support to his daughter Ira Khan as she started her new company, Agatsu Foundation. A video shared on the company's Instagram handle featured many of Ira's family members and friends who greeted the foundation.

Reena and Kiran joined in to say a quick 'hi' to Agastu. Others in the video included Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ira's boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, and stand-up comedian Rahul Subramanian.

On Wednesday, Ira revealed that she had registered a new foundation. In a video shared on her Instagram, she said, "On my 21st birthday, I got a tattoo. It says, 'if we won't, who will?' It's cheesy and corny, I know but I meant it and I mean it. And today is, I think, my first tangible step at embarking or embracing my tattoo. I have registered a section 8 company called Agatsu Foundation, and it launches today. Agastu is my attempt, it's my way of trying to find a balance, of trying to attain equilibrium to make my life better for me, to facilitate you in making your life better for you, whatever that means for you."

Ira, who celebrated her 23rd birthday earlier this month, had recently opened up about the plans she had for herself as a child. Sharing a video on Instagram, she revealed she had plans to end corruption and unemployment, feed dogs and earn lots of money to donate to an NGO. She then posted a video on Tuesday confirming that she is working on a potential project in the space of mental health.

In the past, Ira has opened up about her battle with depression. In April, Ira shared a video in which she said she "piles up stuff", and finally, "it gets too much and I crash." She added that there is a sense of relief when she crashes. Sharing the video, Ira wrote, "There are lots of parts to me. This is conflict between two of them that very seriously effects my attempts at healing from my overall depression. But the burn outs are getting longer so now I have to try harder. The plan is to reduce the frequency and intensity of my burn outs."

"I don’t need to change my entire being and functioning. Working a lot isn’t a bad thing, trying to do a lot isn’t a bad thing - not always. There’s a point after which it gets unhealthy. That’s what I need to find. That balance. Because working also brings me joy. #mentalhealth," she added.