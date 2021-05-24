Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan's daughter Ira is dating a 'hottie' and she knows it, see her PDA with BF Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan is in a relationship with Nupur Shikare.
Ira Khan is in a relationship with Nupur Shikare.
bollywood

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira is dating a 'hottie' and she knows it, see her PDA with BF Nupur Shikhare

  • Ira Khan dropped a comment on boyfriend Nupur Shikhare's new Instagram post, in which he flexed his muscles.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 02:49 PM IST

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira, couldn't resist commenting on her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare's new Instagram post. "What a hottie," Ira wrote in all-caps, in the comments section of the post, which showed Nupur flexing his muscles.

Nupur is a fitness instructor, and often posts pictures with Ira on social media. The couple made their relationship Instagram-official earlier this year.

"Looking great bro," one person wrote in the comments section. "Keep it casual," another person commented.

In an Instagram Q&A session recently, Ira shared a clip of Nupur and asked her fans, "Do you think you can have someone who's YOUR person?" Reacting to the post, Nupur shared the clip on his Instagram Stories and replied, "I already have, Her name is Ira" followed by a red heart emoji.

On Ira's birthday earlier this month, Nupur shared an old picture of her. "Hi @khan.ira. Happy Birthday My Love.. There so much that I would like to say, but I am going to keep it simple .. I love you #birthday #love #bubs," he wrote in his caption.

Also read: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan says she ‘must have ruined so many holidays’ for him, ex-wife Reena Dutta

Ira, who made her debut as a theatre director a couple of years ago, has no inclination towards joining the film industry as an actor. She had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again... I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on."

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
aamir khan ira khan aamir khan ira khan + 1 more

Related Stories

Ira Khan is the daughter of Reena Dutta and Aamir Khan.
Ira Khan is the daughter of Reena Dutta and Aamir Khan.
bollywood

Ira says she ‘must have ruined so many holidays’ for Aamir, his ex-wife Reena

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 06:54 PM IST
  • Ira Khan has shared her thoughts on parents making sacrifices for their children. She is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta.
READ FULL STORY
Ira Khan opened up about her childhood ambitions.
Ira Khan opened up about her childhood ambitions.
bollywood

Ira Khan says her childhood ambitions included solving corruption, feeding dogs

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 09:48 PM IST
  • Ira Khan took to Instagram and shared a video where she talked about her childhood ambitions. She revealed she wanted to solve the issues of corruption and unemployment while she also had plans to feed dogs egg yolks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.