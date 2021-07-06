Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan makes bold fashion choice, stops herself from going 'full-jhatak'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has shared a series of new videos on Instagram, talking about the bold fashion choice she made.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Ira Khan is Aamir Khan's daughter from his previous marriage to Reena Dutta.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan did something that she has never done before. She went to a nail salon and got the 'most jhatak' nail paint. An excited Ira showed off her new nails in a series of videos posted on Instagram Stories on Monday.

"Hi, I tried a new thing," she said. "Oh my God! They're so shiny; I've never done this before. I feel so funny. Wait, I have to show you the other hand also. So bright! My hands feel like someone else's hands. It's exciting, it's strange. I've never done this before, so let's see if it gets irritating, but right now it's exciting."

She continued, "I literally went there and I was like, 'what is the most jhatak (loud) colour I can find'. Actually, I didn't go full-jhatak, there was a brighter pink, but baby steps, right? But it's super-duper not anything I would ever do. It's exciting, and it's fun, and it's so pretty!"

On Monday, Ira shared a video of herself sampling a Basque cheesecake. It was her first post after Aamir Khan announced that he and his wife of 15 years, Kiran Rao, are divorcing.

Also read: Ira Khan shares first Instagram post after Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce, gives cheesecake a mediocre review

Ira and her brother Junaid are Aamir's children from his previous marriage, to Reena Dutta. Aamir and Kiran have one son, Azad Rao Khan. In a video shared online after their announcement, Aamir and Kiran could be seen addressing their fans together. He said in Hindi, "You all must be saddened and shocked by the news. We just want to tell you that we are very happy and we are a part of one family."

