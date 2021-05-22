Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan says she ‘must have ruined so many holidays’ for him, ex-wife Reena Dutta
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan says she ‘must have ruined so many holidays’ for him, ex-wife Reena Dutta

Ira Khan has shared her thoughts on parents making sacrifices for their children. She is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Ira Khan is the daughter of Reena Dutta and Aamir Khan.

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta, on Saturday shared her thoughts on parents making sacrifices for their children. Taking to Instagram Stories, she said that she 'must have ruined' holidays for her parents -- Aamir and Reena. She added that she doesn't know if she 'could really do that for anyone'.

She said in the clip, "Past few years I've felt like my mom and all parents seem to have to give up on a lot for their kids. I don't know if I could really do that for anyone." She added, "I must have ruined so many holidays for my mom and my dad. Like you can't do anything. You have to take your child everywhere with you which is fine but then there's so many things you can't do because you've to look after them."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she also said that she 'must have ruined' holidays for her parents.
is the daughter of Reena Dutta and Aamir Khan.

Ira had written, "I want to do so many things with my own life!", and invited her fans to send in responses. Along with her second clip, she wrote, "No movies that are PG 13, have to end your day when your child is tired and wants to go home. Can't go off spontaneously with friends because they have school the next day." The clip also had, "and I still call my mama for help" written on it.

Earlier this month, Ira rang in her 23rd birthday. Her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare wished her on Instagram and shared her pictures. “Hi @khan.ira. Happy Birthday My Love.. There so much that I would like to say, but I am going to keep it simple .. I love you #birthday #love #bubs,” he captioned his post. Ira replied in the comments section, calling him a ‘cutie’. She had written, “Cutie!! You finally got to use the picture!”

Ira made her relationship with Nupur official on Instagram in February. On Promise Day, she shared a series of pictures with him and penned a note.

Also Read: Shruti Haasan’s home sauna doubles up as dubbing studio amid Covid-19 pandemic: ‘Such strange times’

A few days after celebrating her birthday, Ira shared a video and spoke about her aspirations as a child. She revealed that wanted to solve the issue of corruption and end unemployment, among others things.

Ira made her directorial debut in 2019 with a play titled Euripedes’ Medea. It starred Hazel Keech in the lead role.

