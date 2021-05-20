Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ira Khan says her childhood ambitions included solving corruption, feeding dogs: 'I'll grow, earn money and donate it'
Ira Khan opened up about her childhood ambitions.
Ira Khan opened up about her childhood ambitions.
bollywood

Ira Khan says her childhood ambitions included solving corruption, feeding dogs: 'I'll grow, earn money and donate it'

  • Ira Khan took to Instagram and shared a video where she talked about her childhood ambitions. She revealed she wanted to solve the issues of corruption and unemployment while she also had plans to feed dogs egg yolks.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 09:48 PM IST

Days after she celebrated her 23rd birthday, Ira Khan took to Instagram and shared a video talking about her aspirations as a child. In the video, Ira revealed that she had aspired to solve the issue of corruption and end unemployment among others things.

"At different ages, I wanted to solve corruption. I was like 'We will find all the people who are corrupt and we will tell their bosses that they are corrupt and then we will get rid of corruption.' I wanted to end unemployment so I wanted to go to all the villages and find out what villagers were good at doing and get them employment in companies that can actually, or make my own company so that I can actually pay them what they need," she said.

"I wanted to, lots of people were on a diet and they were eating six egg whites a day, but not eating the egg yolks. I was like, 'we should collect the egg yolks and feed it to the dogs so that the dogs don't go hungry,'" she added. While Ira had all kinds of ideas, she was told to do her bit at the time by focusing on her studies. "I was like, 'okay, I'll study, I'll grow, earn lots of money and I will donate it to NGOs,'" she added. Ira then said that now that she's grown up, she is old enough to decide on what she intends to do what she desires to do. However, she chose to keep her plans under the wraps.

Also read: Ira Khan's boyfriend Nupur Shikhare responds to her 'who's your person' question: 'I already have. Her name is Ira'

Taking to the comments section, Dangal actor Fatima Sana Shaikh was all hearts. She dropped a few heart emojis. Fans also showered Ira with love by posting heart emojis and wishing her good luck. A few also cheered her by saying they'll support her.

Ira had previously decided she is not following her father's footsteps into acting. Instead, Ira made her directorial debut in 2019 with a play titled Euripedes’ Medea, starring Hazel Keech in the lead role.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
aamir khan ira khan ira khan instagram aamir khan daughter ira khan ira khan + 2 more

Related Stories

Ira Khan is very active on Instagram
Ira Khan is very active on Instagram
bollywood

Ira Khan objects to 'gendered nouns' after a fan calls her Aamir Khan's son

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 07:41 AM IST
  • Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared an animated response on Instagram after an Instagram user called her "Aamir Khan ki son" (Aamir Khan's son). She also corrected him while objecting to the use of "gendered nouns".
READ FULL STORY
Ira Khan got a birthday wish from her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.
Ira Khan got a birthday wish from her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.
bollywood

Ira Khan’s boyfriend Nupur wishes her on birthday with then-and-now photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 08, 2021 02:36 PM IST
  • Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, got a sweet birthday wish from her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare as she turned a year older on Saturday. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.