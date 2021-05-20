Ira Khan says her childhood ambitions included solving corruption, feeding dogs: 'I'll grow, earn money and donate it'

Days after she celebrated her 23rd birthday, Ira Khan took to Instagram and shared a video talking about her aspirations as a child. In the video, Ira revealed that she had aspired to solve the issue of corruption and end unemployment among others things.

"At different ages, I wanted to solve corruption. I was like 'We will find all the people who are corrupt and we will tell their bosses that they are corrupt and then we will get rid of corruption.' I wanted to end unemployment so I wanted to go to all the villages and find out what villagers were good at doing and get them employment in companies that can actually, or make my own company so that I can actually pay them what they need," she said.

"I wanted to, lots of people were on a diet and they were eating six egg whites a day, but not eating the egg yolks. I was like, 'we should collect the egg yolks and feed it to the dogs so that the dogs don't go hungry,'" she added. While Ira had all kinds of ideas, she was told to do her bit at the time by focusing on her studies. "I was like, 'okay, I'll study, I'll grow, earn lots of money and I will donate it to NGOs,'" she added. Ira then said that now that she's grown up, she is old enough to decide on what she intends to do what she desires to do. However, she chose to keep her plans under the wraps.

Taking to the comments section, Dangal actor Fatima Sana Shaikh was all hearts. She dropped a few heart emojis. Fans also showered Ira with love by posting heart emojis and wishing her good luck. A few also cheered her by saying they'll support her.

Ira had previously decided she is not following her father's footsteps into acting. Instead, Ira made her directorial debut in 2019 with a play titled Euripedes’ Medea, starring Hazel Keech in the lead role.





