Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares Vir Das' post about thanking their haters but says she won't do it

Ira Khan has re-shared a post by Vir Das on 'time and hate' and also reacted to it. Check it out here.
Ira Khan reacted to Vir Das' Instagram post.
Published on Jan 24, 2022 07:23 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, has responded to a post about 'time and hate' shared by comedian-actor Vir Das. Taking to Instagram, Vir wrote, "Hating on someone means having to think about them. To spend time on them. It's marketed as a win, often feels like one, but really it's a loss. Of time. They say haters have a lot of free time, fashionable to say, but not true. It ain't free, it's really costly."

Vir Das continued, "Time is really valuable. Not in some preachy self help Ferrari cheese moving mindfulness pocket emptiness 'sign up for my 62 step' program way. Literally, sit down and think about time. We take meds and vitamins and kill ourselves in gyms to get more of it, politicians beg you for it every few years, big tech companies use every trick they can to get it, every rich ass CEO claims it is their secret, every video game makes you work for it, every performer dreams of it and hopes to get paid for it. Me time, us time, you time, election time, game time, sexy time, stage time."

RELATED STORIES

He concluded, "Think about how long it took you to read this damned post. You lost a good minute, or two, or ten. Hopefully not ten. That's a snack, a great dump, a short hump, a walk, a conversation. Time. Spend your time doing or making things you enjoy, and accept that someone else will inevitably hate on you. It's gonna happen. And when you're at the receiving end of said hate, don't ever take it personally, it's proof you have value. Thank them for their time."

Sharing the post, he captioned it, "Time and hate." Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ira shared the post. She wrote along with it, "I wouldn't even take the time to thank them. But I'd definitely take the time to share this post."

Ira shared the post on her Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, recently Vir announced his Wanted Tour with an Instagram post. He had shared a clip and gave details of the dates--May 4-8, 2022. A part of his caption read, "10 shows at the iconic Jamshed Bhabha Theatre at NCPA. Tix link in bio! It’s been two years, and I’m going to rock your world!" He had also assured that his show will be ‘distanced, vaccinated, sanitised, and tested’.

Topics
vir das aamir khan ira khan ira khan
