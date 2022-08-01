Aamir Khan says people think he ‘doesn’t like India', asks 'Please don't boycott my Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan has addressed the ‘boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend on Twitter. The upcoming film, a remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, is getting hate on social media for comments that Aamir has made about India a few years ago. Many are calling for a boycott of the film. (Also read: Aamir Khan says he called Naga Chaitanya's parents to praise his upbringing. See BTS video from Laal Singh Chaddha)

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor and has Aamir in the role of a simple, kind man, played originally by Tom Hanks in Robert Zemeckis' 1994 film. At a recent press event, Aamir was asked about the calls for boycott when he asked, ‘please, don't boycott my film'.

As per an India Today report, when asked if such campaigns against his films make him upset, Aamir said, “Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That's not the case. Please don't boycott my film. Please watch my film.”

Apparently, some Twitter users went through the archives and dug up Aamir's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement and circulated it on Twitter. Some of Kareena's controversial statements from the past have also been surfacing online. Earlier, when the makers of the film launched the trailer in May, the same hashtag was trending.

In his controversial statement in 2015, Aamir Khan said in an interview, "Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will". His wife Kiran Rao also made headlines for saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni.

