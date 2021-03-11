Aamir Khan steps out for lunch with Ira and Junaid, fans appreciate rare pics of his son

Aamir Khan enjoyed a lunch with his elder kids--son Junaid and daughter Ira on Wednesday. The actor and his kids also stopped outside a restaurant in Mumbai to pose for the paparazzi.

Aamir was seen in a blue shirt, blue pants and flip flops while Ira wore a yellow T-shirt which many dubbed a bit 'naughty' in the comments section. It showed two bees, covered in white sheets like ghosts. 'Boo-Bees', it read. Junaid was seen in a plain blue shirt and pants. All three were wearing masks but took them off for the pictures.

While Ira is often seen with Aamir in and around Mumbai, spotting Junaid is a rare thing. The actor's fans also appreciated the new pictures. "Wow....thanks .....rarely get to see him," wrote one. "Mene to 1st dekha , otherwise I never ever seen him," wrote another.

Aamir, Ira and Junaid posing for photos. (Varinder Chawla)

Junaid and Ira are Aamir's children from his first marriage to Reena Dutta. Aamir is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and has a nine-year-old son Azad with her.

Junaid started shooting for his first film in February. Ira took to Instagram to wish him good luck and talked about his professionalism. Sharing a photo with him, she wrote, "Junnuu! This wasn't his first play or his first show or our first play together but.. today is his first day! Of shoot. And I love this picture. He's been acting for a few years now but its still new for me. He even acted my play so I should be over it... but I've been his younger sister longer than any of the other things."

According to a report in Mid Day, Junaid will make his Hindi film debut with a film called Maharaja. Directed by Sidharth P Malhotra, it is reportedly based on 1862's Maharaj libel case. He will play a character called Karsandas Mulji.

Junaid has been doing theatre for a while and assisted Rajkumar Hirani on PK. Ira has also directed a play titled Medea with Hazel Keech in the lead.