Aamir Khan's son Junaid embarks on acting career, Ira Khan shares pic from first day of shoot. See here
- Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan has shared a picture of her brother, Junaid, on the first day of shoot for his debut film as an actor.
Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira on Monday shared a sweet post of her brother, Junaid, as he began shooting for his first film. She lauded his professionalism.
Sharing the post, she wrote: "Junnuu! This wasn't his first play or his first show or our first play together but.. today is his first day! Of shoot. And I love this picture. He's been acting for a few years now but its still new for me. He even acted my play so I should be over it... but I've been his younger sister longer than any of the other things."
"His professionalism is unparalleled. I'm super excited for him. Can't wait till he blows everyone away. And irritates them a little with his properness (HE REFUSES TO TELL ME ANYTHING ABOUT THE FILM. SO IRRITATING. I WANT INSIDE SCOOP) and then I can go to set and embarrass and trouble him! #proud #excited #bigbrother #firstday #shoot". In the picture, Ira is seen kneeling and presenting him with a bunch of flowers.
According to a report in Mid Day, Junaid will make his Hindi film debut with a film called Maharaja. Directed by Sidharth P Malhotra, it is reportedly based on 1862's Maharaj libel case. He will play a character called Karsandas Mulji.
Junaid has been doing theatre for a while and assisted Rajkumar Hirani on PK. Ira, meanwhile, was in news when she made her relationship with fitness trainer Nupur Shikare Instagram official. Sharing a bunch of pictures, she wrote: "Its an honour to make promises with and to you."
Also read: When Randhir Kapoor spoke about separation with Babita, denied need for divorce: 'I don’t intend to get married again'
In December 2019, she turned a theatre director and directed her first play, Medea. It starred Yuvraj Singh's wife, actor Hazel Keech, in the lead role.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor, sister Karisma wish dad Randhir on birthday, see throwback pics
- Kareena Kapoor and her sister Karisma Kapoor took to their respective Instagram pages to wish their father, actor Randhir Kapoor on his birthday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana lists life achievements: 'Captured by underworld, squashed villains'
- Kangana Ranaut has listed her life achievements in a tweet. She wrote on Monday that she ran away from home at the age of 15, defied her father's wishes, defeated the 'underworld', and became a home-owner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir's son Junaid embarks on acting career, Ira Khan shares pic from first day
- Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan has shared a picture of her brother, Junaid, on the first day of shoot for his debut film as an actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shamita is fed up being single, but won't let loneliness make decisions for her
- Actor Shamita Shetty has said that she will not make decisions in haste, or out of loneliness, even though she is fed up of being single.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl spotted with Renee and Alisah. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt's ring is an ode to her love for Ranbir, see her Valentine's Day post
- Actor Alia Bhatt has shared a special Valentine's Day post for boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. But did you see what's on the ring she's wearing?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farhan to produce Siddhant's Yudhra, Netflix shares Bombay Begums' trailer
- Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment will produce Siddhant Chatuvedi and Malavika Mohanan starrer Yudhra. Netflix on Monday shared the trailer of Pooja Bhatt starrer, Bombay Begums.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty melts after hearing daughter Samisha say 'mumma' in birthday post
- Actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra took to Instagram on Monday to wish their daughter Samisha a happy first birthday. Watch their videos here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi: Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's horror comedy gets new title, release date
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: 'Bride-to-be', shares mehendi pic, venue decked up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anupam Kher: I’m one of the pioneers in breaking this myth of typecasting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurmeet Choudhary: Being active on social media does help you get more work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut visits Satpura Tiger Reserve, talks of spotting a big male tiger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares emotional post, see here
- Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a throwback picture with a tender note, eight months after his death.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farhan announces next production Yudhra starring Siddhant and Malavika, watch
- Farhan Akhtar on Monday announced a new film that his company, Excel Entertainment will produce. Called Yudhra, it will star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox