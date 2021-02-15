IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan's son Junaid embarks on acting career, Ira Khan shares pic from first day of shoot. See here
Junaid Khan has reportedly been active on theatre for the last three years.
Junaid Khan has reportedly been active on theatre for the last three years.
bollywood

Aamir Khan's son Junaid embarks on acting career, Ira Khan shares pic from first day of shoot. See here

  • Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan has shared a picture of her brother, Junaid, on the first day of shoot for his debut film as an actor.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:51 PM IST

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira on Monday shared a sweet post of her brother, Junaid, as he began shooting for his first film. She lauded his professionalism.

Sharing the post, she wrote: "Junnuu! This wasn't his first play or his first show or our first play together but.. today is his first day! Of shoot. And I love this picture. He's been acting for a few years now but its still new for me. He even acted my play so I should be over it... but I've been his younger sister longer than any of the other things."


"His professionalism is unparalleled. I'm super excited for him. Can't wait till he blows everyone away. And irritates them a little with his properness (HE REFUSES TO TELL ME ANYTHING ABOUT THE FILM. SO IRRITATING. I WANT INSIDE SCOOP) and then I can go to set and embarrass and trouble him! #proud #excited #bigbrother #firstday #shoot". In the picture, Ira is seen kneeling and presenting him with a bunch of flowers.

According to a report in Mid Day, Junaid will make his Hindi film debut with a film called Maharaja. Directed by Sidharth P Malhotra, it is reportedly based on 1862's Maharaj libel case. He will play a character called Karsandas Mulji.

Junaid has been doing theatre for a while and assisted Rajkumar Hirani on PK. Ira, meanwhile, was in news when she made her relationship with fitness trainer Nupur Shikare Instagram official. Sharing a bunch of pictures, she wrote: "Its an honour to make promises with and to you."

Also read: When Randhir Kapoor spoke about separation with Babita, denied need for divorce: 'I don’t intend to get married again'

In December 2019, she turned a theatre director and directed her first play, Medea. It starred Yuvraj Singh's wife, actor Hazel Keech, in the lead role.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aamir khan ira khan ira khan bollywood junaid khan aamir khan

Related Stories

Ira Khan is in a relationship with Nupur Shikhare.
Ira Khan is in a relationship with Nupur Shikhare.
bollywood

Inside Ira Khan’s Valentine’s Day celebrations with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:04 PM IST
  • Ira Khan took to Instagram stories to share pictures of her low-ley Valentine's Day celebrations with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. They made their relationship public last week.
READ FULL STORY
Ira Khan is in a relationship with Nupur Shikare.
Ira Khan is in a relationship with Nupur Shikare.
bollywood

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira confirms relationship with Nupur Shikhare. See photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:26 PM IST
  • Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, on the occasion of Promise Day, shared a mushy post for her boyfriend, fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. See their pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Randhir Kapoor with his wife Babita and daughters, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor.
Randhir Kapoor with his wife Babita and daughters, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, sister Karisma wish dad Randhir on birthday, see throwback pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:23 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor and her sister Karisma Kapoor took to their respective Instagram pages to wish their father, actor Randhir Kapoor on his birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut had earlier suggested that no other female actor has her versatility and skills.
Kangana Ranaut had earlier suggested that no other female actor has her versatility and skills.
bollywood

Kangana lists life achievements: 'Captured by underworld, squashed villains'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:17 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has listed her life achievements in a tweet. She wrote on Monday that she ran away from home at the age of 15, defied her father's wishes, defeated the 'underworld', and became a home-owner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Junaid Khan has reportedly been active on theatre for the last three years.
Junaid Khan has reportedly been active on theatre for the last three years.
bollywood

Aamir's son Junaid embarks on acting career, Ira Khan shares pic from first day

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:51 PM IST
  • Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan has shared a picture of her brother, Junaid, on the first day of shoot for his debut film as an actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shamita Shetty is tired of being single.
Shamita Shetty is tired of being single.
bollywood

Shamita is fed up being single, but won't let loneliness make decisions for her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:23 PM IST
  • Actor Shamita Shetty has said that she will not make decisions in haste, or out of loneliness, even though she is fed up of being single.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl with her daughter Renee and Alisah.
Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl with her daughter Renee and Alisah.
bollywood

Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl spotted with Renee and Alisah. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Actor Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have now been spotted thrice in three days, this time with her daughter Renee and Alisah. The couple was rumoured to have split after Sushmita shares some cryptic posts on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt has shared a special Valentine's Day post for Ranbir Kapoor.
Alia Bhatt has shared a special Valentine's Day post for Ranbir Kapoor.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt's ring is an ode to her love for Ranbir, see her Valentine's Day post

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:29 PM IST
  • Actor Alia Bhatt has shared a special Valentine's Day post for boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. But did you see what's on the ring she's wearing?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Excel Entertainment's next is called Yudhra. Netflix's Bombay Begum has an ensemble cast including Pooja Bhatt.
Excel Entertainment's next is called Yudhra. Netflix's Bombay Begum has an ensemble cast including Pooja Bhatt.
bollywood

Farhan to produce Siddhant's Yudhra, Netflix shares Bombay Begums' trailer

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:17 PM IST
  • Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment will produce Siddhant Chatuvedi and Malavika Mohanan starrer Yudhra. Netflix on Monday shared the trailer of Pooja Bhatt starrer, Bombay Begums.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha turned one on Monday.
Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha turned one on Monday.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty melts after hearing daughter Samisha say 'mumma' in birthday post

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:53 PM IST
  • Actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra took to Instagram on Monday to wish their daughter Samisha a happy first birthday. Watch their videos here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao in the first still from Roohi, previously titled Roohi Afzana.
Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao in the first still from Roohi, previously titled Roohi Afzana.
bollywood

Roohi: Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's horror comedy gets new title, release date

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Roohi, from the makers of Stree, will hit theatres in March.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza during her bridal shower (left); and the rich henna design on her hand.
Dia Mirza during her bridal shower (left); and the rich henna design on her hand.
bollywood

Dia-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: 'Bride-to-be', shares mehendi pic, venue decked up

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Actor Dia Mirza has showed fans her beautiful mehendi ahead of her wedding to Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday. The two are reportedly tying the knot, but neither has confirmed it yet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In June 2021, actor Anupam Kher will complete 40 years in the film industry and he has recently wrapped up shooting for the film, Kashmir Files that’s based on the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.
In June 2021, actor Anupam Kher will complete 40 years in the film industry and he has recently wrapped up shooting for the film, Kashmir Files that’s based on the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.
bollywood

Anupam Kher: I’m one of the pioneers in breaking this myth of typecasting

By Monika Rawal Kukreja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Hopeful that he would be around in Bollywood for another 25 years, actor Anupam Kher says it’s now that he feels comfortable as an actor because he doesn’t have to approach everything with a sense of proving himself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is looking forward the release of his film, The Wife.
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is looking forward the release of his film, The Wife.
bollywood

Gurmeet Choudhary: Being active on social media does help you get more work

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary says if he isn’t doing a film, he’d rather focus on his social media and be visible there, so that he is visible and remains in the front of people’s eyes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for Dhaakad.
Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for Dhaakad.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut visits Satpura Tiger Reserve, talks of spotting a big male tiger

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut enjoyed a day off from work as she took off to Madhya Pradesh's Satpura Tiger Reserve on Sunday. She has shared pictures from her trip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shweta Singh Kirti is one of Sushant Singh Rajput's four sisters.
Shweta Singh Kirti is one of Sushant Singh Rajput's four sisters.
bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares emotional post, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:35 PM IST
  • Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a throwback picture with a tender note, eight months after his death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yudhra stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles.
Yudhra stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles.
bollywood

Farhan announces next production Yudhra starring Siddhant and Malavika, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:29 AM IST
  • Farhan Akhtar on Monday announced a new film that his company, Excel Entertainment will produce. Called Yudhra, it will star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP