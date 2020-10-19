e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Aamir Khan’s son Junaid auditioned to star in Malayalam film remake, didn’t get the role

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid auditioned to star in Malayalam film remake, didn’t get the role

Contrary to the rumours that Aamir Khan’s son Junaid will make his debut in the Hindi remake of Malayalam film Ishq, he didn’t land the role after auditioning.

bollywood Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 17:25 IST
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao with Junaid.
Fans will have to wait for the debut of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid, it seems. There were reports that Junaid Khan was all set to make his debut with the Hindi remake of Malayalam hit, Ishq. The film is being produced by Neeraj Pandey.

However, it has now emerged that Junaid had auditioned for the role but didn’t get it. “Contrary to the rumours, Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid will not be making his film debut with the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Ishq. He did audition for the role but he did not get selected. Junaid, on his own has been meeting with a lot of casting directors and giving multiple auditions for films, but he hasn’t got anything still. He has been doing theatre for over 3 years,” a source said.

Junaid was earlier a part of TV show Masterminds. He had also assisted director Rajkumar Hirani while he was making PK with Aamir. Starting his theatre sojourn with Quasar Thakore Padamsee’s adaptation of German dramatist Bertolt Brecht’s play Mother Courage and Her Children, he trained at Los Angeles’ American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

