Aamir Khan’s son Junaid auditioned to star in Malayalam film remake, didn’t get the role

bollywood

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 17:25 IST

Fans will have to wait for the debut of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid, it seems. There were reports that Junaid Khan was all set to make his debut with the Hindi remake of Malayalam hit, Ishq. The film is being produced by Neeraj Pandey.

However, it has now emerged that Junaid had auditioned for the role but didn’t get it. “Contrary to the rumours, Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid will not be making his film debut with the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Ishq. He did audition for the role but he did not get selected. Junaid, on his own has been meeting with a lot of casting directors and giving multiple auditions for films, but he hasn’t got anything still. He has been doing theatre for over 3 years,” a source said.

Junaid was earlier a part of TV show Masterminds. He had also assisted director Rajkumar Hirani while he was making PK with Aamir. Starting his theatre sojourn with Quasar Thakore Padamsee’s adaptation of German dramatist Bertolt Brecht’s play Mother Courage and Her Children, he trained at Los Angeles’ American Academy of Dramatic Arts.