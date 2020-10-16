Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira warns trolls leaving hateful comments on her mental health posts: ‘I will restrict your access’

bollywood

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, recently opened up about her struggle with clinical depression with the intention of starting a conversation on mental health. While many appreciated her for speaking up, there were some who wrote nasty comments. Taking to Instagram stories, she revealed how she will deal with hateful comments henceforth.

“For my posts on mental health: If you’re hateful or irrelevant once, I will delete your comment. If you do it again, I will restrict your access to my posts,” she wrote. She also shared the results of an Instagram poll she had conducted earlier in the week. “Should I delete hate and irrelevant comments on my post about mental health? (They don’t bother me),” she had asked her followers. 56% voted for yes.

On World Mental Health Day, Ira shared a video, in which she revealed that she has been battling depression for a few years now. “Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better,” she said.

In another video, Ira said that talking about her own struggle and reading people’s comments gives her ‘perspective’. “I theoretically and rationally know what I am supposed to be doing. I am working on it,” she said, thanking those who offered her advice after watching her previous video.

Kangana Ranaut shared Ira’s video on Twitter and insinuated that her depression could be caused by her parents’ divorce. “At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it’s generally difficult for broken families children, traditional family system is very important,” the actor wrote. Ira is Aamir’s daughter with his ex-wife Reena Dutta.

