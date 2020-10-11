e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals she’s clinically depressed: ‘Who am I to be depressed, I have everything right?’

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals she’s clinically depressed: ‘Who am I to be depressed, I have everything right?’

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter, theatre director Ira Khan has revealed in a social media video that she is clinically depressed, and has been for four years.

bollywood Updated: Oct 11, 2020 12:23 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Ira Khan in a screengrab from her video.
Ira Khan in a screengrab from her video.
         

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan has said that she is clinically depressed, and has been for four years. Her revelation came on late Saturday, on World Mental Health Day.

Sharing a video of herself speaking to camera, Ira wrote in an Instagram post, “A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together. There’s no way to say it all in one go. But I’d like to think I’ve figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let’s start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day.”

 

In the video, Ira says, “Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better.”

She added, “Let’s start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?”

Also read: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan finds an alternate career, makes first tattoo. See pic, video

Her post has been ‘liked’ by close to 20000 people. Her cousin, Zayn Marie called her a ‘brave, brave girl’ in the comments section. “More power to you Ira, really looking forward to educate myself more about mental health through this initiative,” wrote another person. Actor Hazel Keech, who starred in Ira’s first play as a theatre director, wrote, “Proud of you Tich.”

Ira made her debut as a theatre director with an adaptation of ‘Euripides’ Medea’. She recently shared pictures and videos of her first ever creation as a tattoo artist.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
‘Nobody can eye your land now’: PM Modi tells beneficiaries of SVAMITVA scheme
‘Nobody can eye your land now’: PM Modi tells beneficiaries of SVAMITVA scheme
CBI registers case in alleged gang rape of Dalit woman in Hathras
CBI registers case in alleged gang rape of Dalit woman in Hathras
Trump says Covid-19 ‘disappearing’ as he returns to campaign trail
Trump says Covid-19 ‘disappearing’ as he returns to campaign trail
India to be third-largest economy in world by 2050, says study
India to be third-largest economy in world by 2050, says study
TRP manipulation probe: Republic TV CEO reaches Mumbai police headquarters
TRP manipulation probe: Republic TV CEO reaches Mumbai police headquarters
Scientists question China’s ability to produce enough Covid-19 vaccine doses for export
Scientists question China’s ability to produce enough Covid-19 vaccine doses for export
Watch what Donald Trump said in his first public event after Covid diagnosis
Watch what Donald Trump said in his first public event after Covid diagnosis
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In