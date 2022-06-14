Aamir Khan steps out with Azad Rao Khan for shopping, fans say ‘like father like son’. Watch

Aamir Khan spends a lot of time with his youngest child, Azad Rao Khan. Azad is 10 and Aamir's son from his second ex-wife Kiran Rao. The father-son duo was spotted shopping together on Monday evening. They also happily posed for the paparazzi. Also read: Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha scene leaves filmmaker Sanjay Gupta curious: 'Who is selling golgappas in moving train'

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Aamir and Azad as they stepped out of their car. It seems Aamir's daughter Ira Khan from his first ex-wife Reena Dutta also accompanied them but only Aamir and Azad posed for the paparazzi. Aamir was in a black tee and harem pants and posed with Azad, who too wore spectacles like his father.

Fans of Aamir loved the video. A fan said, “Omg Xerox copy of Aamir Khan.” Another said, “He is cute like his father.” One more wrote, “Like father like son." “He is so cutee,” read one more comment.

Aamir is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha. After several delays, the film is finally scheduled to hit theatres on August 11. It also stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. The film is an official remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.

Aamir had recently made a red carpet appearance with his ex-wife Kiran Rao as well. The two attended filmmaker Karan Johar's birthday party together last month.

On his birthday this year, Aamir had said in an interview how he did not give time to his family and why he went on to have two divorces. He told News18, “Somewhere I didn’t shoulder my responsibilities. I would start with my parents, my siblings, my first wife - Reena ji, Kiran ji, Reena’s parents, Kiran’s parents, my children, all these people I am talking about are my close ones. When I was 18, when I joined the film industry, I got so absorbed, I wanted to learn so much, I wanted to do so much that I somewhere — today I realise — people who were close to me, I couldn’t give them time the way I wanted to."

