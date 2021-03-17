Aamir Khan tells paparazzi why he quit social media: 'Main apni thunki mein rahta hoon'

Aamir Khan has turned down all speculations surrounding his decision to quit social media. The Thugs of Hindostan actor said that he wasn't very active on social media anyway and now, would only communicate with his fans through the media.

Aamir was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday at the screening of the film Koi Jaane Na and was asked by a mediaperson about why did he quit social media. He replied, "Aap log apni theories mat lagaiye. Main apni thunki mein rahta hoon. Social media pe hu kahaan main! Mujhe laga ki yaar waise bhi kuch daalta nahi hu main. (You need not apply your theories. I am always lost in my own world. Am I even there on the social media? I thought I anyway don't post much on social media)."

On being asked if he was bidding goodbye to his fans, he added, "Alvida nahi, main to idhar hi hu, kahi ja nahi raha hu, isse pahle bhi to communicate karte hi they. Abhi isme media ka role zyada bhadh gya hai kyunki ab main media ke through hi apne audience se baat kar paunga. Aapka to khush hona chahiye, mujhe pura bharosa hai aap pe (I am not going anywhere, we used to communicate before as well. Now there is increased role for the media because I will communicate with my audience through media only. You should be happy, I have full faith in you)."

Aamir celebrated his 56th birthday on Sunday and quit social media the next day. He took to Twitter and Instagram to announce the same before deleting his accounts. In a note which no longer exists after the deletion of the account, he had written, "Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before."

He had added, "In addition, AKP (Aamir Khan Productions) has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here's the official handle! @akppl_official. Lots of love, always a."

Aamir recently appeared in a special dance number alongside Elli Avram in Amin Hajee’s film, Koi Jaane Na. He was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan and will now be seen in and as Laal Singh Chaddha.