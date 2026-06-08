Veteran actor Rakhee Gulzar has supported Aamir Khan amid online criticism over reports of his third marriage. Aamir is reportedly set to marry Gauri Spratt on July 5, a development that has sparked debate about marriage at the age of 60. Rakhee, however, rejected the age-based criticism, saying that happiness and companionship should not be defined by numbers.

What is wrong with marrying at 60?

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and filmmaker Aamir Khan, left, with his partner, Gauri Spratt, poses for photographs during the 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2026', in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

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Speaking to Variety India, Rakhee Gulzar questioned the criticism directed at Aamir Khan’s personal life choices. She said, “What is wrong with marrying at 60? Robert de Niro has been married twice and is now in a relationship (with partner Tiffany Chen), with whom he shares a daughter born in 2023. They had a child when he was more than 80 years old. Happiness in a marriage is not about age. I got married when Gulzar was almost 40.”

Praise for Aamir Khan’s personal relationships

Rakhee also spoke positively about Aamir Khan’s nature and the way he has handled his past relationships with dignity. She added, “I am not in touch with the goings-on in the film industry, nor have I worked with Aamir Khan. But I do know he is a very sincere person. And I love the way he has maintained his friendship with his two wives (Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao) even after the marriage. It says a lot about him.”

Aamir Khan on his relationship with Gauri Spratt

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{{^usCountry}} Aamir Khan first introduced Gauri Spratt to the media on his 60th birthday, revealing that they have known each other for 25 years before reconnecting as partners. He said, “Gauri and I met 25 years ago, and now we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other. We have been together for a year and a half.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aamir Khan first introduced Gauri Spratt to the media on his 60th birthday, revealing that they have known each other for 25 years before reconnecting as partners. He said, “Gauri and I met 25 years ago, and now we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other. We have been together for a year and a half.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also shared a light-hearted detail about their relationship, adding that he sings for her every day. Gauri Spratt, who is originally from Bengaluru, is the daughter of Rita Spratt, a salon owner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also shared a light-hearted detail about their relationship, adding that he sings for her every day. Gauri Spratt, who is originally from Bengaluru, is the daughter of Rita Spratt, a salon owner. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The actor recently confirmed that he will marry Gauri Spratt on July 5, 2026, after being in a relationship for more than two years. This will be Aamir Khan’s third marriage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor recently confirmed that he will marry Gauri Spratt on July 5, 2026, after being in a relationship for more than two years. This will be Aamir Khan’s third marriage. {{/usCountry}}

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Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. The former couple have two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and they announced their separation in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.

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