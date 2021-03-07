Aamir Khan turns lover boy, poses with Elli AvrRam in first look of Koi Jaane Na dance number

The first look of actors Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam, from their special dance number for the film Koi Jaane Na, has been unveiled. Elli took to Instagram on Saturday to share the picture.

She wrote in her caption, "He’s the Jack of all trades, she’s the Queen of the dance floor. Get ready to meet them on 10th of March." The picture shows Aamir standing behind Elli, wearing a blue blazer.

Divya Khosla Kumar, Mukti Mohan, and other Bollywood figures congratulated Elli in the comments section. Earlier, a video of them shooting the song was leaked online.

Koi Jaane Na has been directed by Aamir's friend, Amin Hajee. Aamir and Amin have worked together on films such as Lagaan and Mangal Pandey: The Rising.

Choreographer Bosco Gonsalves, of the duo Bosco-Caesar, lauded Aamir's dedication. "He is not known for dancing, but surprisingly for this song, which is all about groove and style, he delivered fabulously. He is very dedicated and keeps giving shots with variations for us to choose from. Nowadays, we have to cut down big songs into small cuts to make it look pacy but Aamir was giving us long takes without any mistakes. We have just put insertions like a close-up to enhance the song. Fans will get to witness Aamir Khan in a never-seen-before dance avatar," he told The Times of India.

Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The film was delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Advait Chandan and co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is slated for a Christmas 2021 release. Koi Jaane Na will be released on March 26.