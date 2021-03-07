Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan turns lover boy, poses with Elli AvrRam in first look of Koi Jaane Na dance number
bollywood

Aamir Khan turns lover boy, poses with Elli AvrRam in first look of Koi Jaane Na dance number

Elli AvrRam has shared the first look of her upcoming dance number with Aamir Khan, from the film Koi Jaane Na.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:15 AM IST
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam shot for the dance number earlier this year.

The first look of actors Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam, from their special dance number for the film Koi Jaane Na, has been unveiled. Elli took to Instagram on Saturday to share the picture.

She wrote in her caption, "He’s the Jack of all trades, she’s the Queen of the dance floor. Get ready to meet them on 10th of March." The picture shows Aamir standing behind Elli, wearing a blue blazer.

Divya Khosla Kumar, Mukti Mohan, and other Bollywood figures congratulated Elli in the comments section. Earlier, a video of them shooting the song was leaked online.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

When Dharmendra called Salman Khan 'Suleiman' on stage, apologised with a hug

Pooja Bhatt, on the cusp of an acting comeback, reveals why she took a step back

Elnaaz Norouzi: I don’t care about whether my projects release on OTT or cinemas

Tabu: I am sure we will return to a place where we can go and work fearlessly

Koi Jaane Na has been directed by Aamir's friend, Amin Hajee. Aamir and Amin have worked together on films such as Lagaan and Mangal Pandey: The Rising.

Choreographer Bosco Gonsalves, of the duo Bosco-Caesar, lauded Aamir's dedication. "He is not known for dancing, but surprisingly for this song, which is all about groove and style, he delivered fabulously. He is very dedicated and keeps giving shots with variations for us to choose from. Nowadays, we have to cut down big songs into small cuts to make it look pacy but Aamir was giving us long takes without any mistakes. We have just put insertions like a close-up to enhance the song. Fans will get to witness Aamir Khan in a never-seen-before dance avatar," he told The Times of India.

Also read: When Aamir Khan ‘would come home and cry’: ‘My career was sinking, I was called one-film wonder’

Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The film was delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Advait Chandan and co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is slated for a Christmas 2021 release. Koi Jaane Na will be released on March 26.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aamir khan elli avrram

Related Stories

music

When Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor had BTS singer Jimin's attention

PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:17 PM IST
bollywood

Aamir Khan's son Junaid embarks on acting career, Ira Khan shares pic from first day of shoot. See here

PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:51 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP