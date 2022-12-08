Aamir Khan in full grey look, grown-up Harshaali Malhotra attend Salaam Venky screening. Watch

A special screening of Kajol's upcoming film Salaam Venky was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. It was a starry affair with some unexpected faces in attendance. Kajol's Fanaa co-star Aamir Khan, cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor Harshaali Malhotra joined Kajol at the event. Also read: Kajol reveals gaining 8 kgs in 2 months post marriage: Roz subah humare table pe paranthe hote they

Salaam Venky has been directed by Revathi and also Vishal Jethwa as Kajol's ailing son in the film. Kajol arrived in a grey saree with a red pallu for the screening. Revathi too was in a saree while Vishal was in an all-black look.

Aamir Khan sported white hair and beard as he arrived in a denim jacket and matching pants. Yuvraj too was in blue denims with a black shirt. Kajol's mom and veteran actor Tanuja and sister Tanishaa Mukerji also attended the screening. While Tanuja was in a blue saree, Tanishaa was in a ruffled, floral white saree.

Esha Deol, Sharad Kelkar, Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta, Aahana Kumra and Madhoo at Salaam Venky screening in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

Vishal Jethwa with family, Revathi, Tanuja and Tanishaa Mukerji at Salaam Venky screening in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

Harshaali was spotted in a knitted white dress and her long black hair added to her charm. She also wore black and brown boots. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture from the screening in which she posed with Revathi and wrote, “Zindagi lambi nahi badi honi chahiye (life should be big not long) ….Emotional roller coaster ….”

Ishita Dutta, who is currently basking in the success of Drishyam 2, attended the screening with actor husband Vatsal Sheth. She was in a short red jacket and red pants and had Vatsal twinning with her in a red shirt paired with denims. Actors Esha Deol, Sharad Kelkar, Varun Sharma, Madhoo, Aahana Kumra and casting director Mukesh Chhabra were also spotted.

Salaam Venky is inspired by the true story of the young chess player Kolavennu Venkatesh, who had Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and died in 2004. Kajol has said working on Salaam Venky drew so much out of her that she shot the majority of the scenes without glycerine. The film releases in theatres on December 9.

