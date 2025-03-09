Mumbai, Veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Sunday said his son Farhan Akhtar went to Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan with the script of his directorial debut "Dil Chahta Hai" at a time when the actor was on a six-month break from narrations. Aamir was on 6-month break from narrations when Farhan approached him for 'Dil Chahta Hai': Javed Akhtar

At the press conference of PVR-INOX's "Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar", Javed Akhtar recalled the incident that Aamir once shared with him.

" 'I'd told my secretary that I will not listen to any script for the coming six months'. Then this boy came to the set where he was shooting. Aamir said, 'I recognised that he is your son, first by his face and then by his name. So, I told him that I am not listening to any script till six months. I asked him to come by later'.

"He told me, 'I was waiting for you to call me, saying 'he is my son, listen to the script'. But after 10 days, you didn't call me, I understood that he didn't speak to his father. I became curious. I thought the boy had some guts that he didn't talk to his father despite knowing he shares good relations with Aamir Khan. So, I decided to listen to the script'. The moment the narration ended, Aamir said yes," the noted writer told reporters here.

Later, Farhan Akhtar went to his father and asked him to read the script of "Dil Chahta Hai".

"I read it and said 'This is a three-hero film. You are a newcomer. Which of the big heroes will work with you? And you want three, not one. He said, 'Are you done?' I was like 'What's that supposed to mean?' He said, 'I narrated the film to Aamir Khan and he has said yes'. I said, 'You narrated the film to Aamir Khan and he said yes? He doesn't say yes to others'. So, I said, 'Make the film'," Javed Akhtar said.

"Dil Chahta Hai", a coming-of-age drama revolving around three friends, marked the directorial debut of Farhan Akhtar. Besides Aamir, the 2001 movie also starred Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan.

Javed Akhtar said he shares a "weird bond" with Aamir, son of filmmaker Tahir Hussain and nephew of director-producer Nasir Hussain.

"He was born in 1965. I joined the film industry in1965. His first film came in 1973, when he was 8 years old. That film was written by Salim-Javed," he said.

"The first film Aamir produced was 'Lagaan' and I wrote songs for it. My son's first film as a director, he starred in it," he added.

The screenwriter also claimed that he was the first one to predict Aamir's stardom. The actor made a stellar debut as a leading man with 1988's romantic musical film "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak".

"Once I was at a hotel in Khandala and I found out that Nasir sahab is also there shooting for the film called 'Zabardast'. I went there to convey my 'salaam' to him because by that time we had done 'Yaadon Ki Baarat'. As I was talking to him, I noticed this boy , standing in the corner of a big hall, taking down notes in the continuity book.

"I asked Nasir sahab who he was and he said 'This is Tahir's son, my assistant'. I told him, 'Why have you made him an assistant? You must make a film with this boy, he is a superstar!' Nasir sahab said 'Take him in your film'. I said, 'He should act in a romantic film written by you'. Ultimately that's what happened," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.