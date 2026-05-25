Aaradhya Bachchan can’t stop smiling as Aishwarya Rai signs autographs for fans at Cannes: ‘She looks so proud, happy’

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently walked the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and was accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. A heartwarming moment from their Cannes appearance has now surfaced online, with fans gushing over Aaradhya’s reaction as Aishwarya warmly interacted with admirers and posed for selfies and autographs.

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan cute mother-daughter moment steals the show

Aaradhya Bachchan smiles proudly as mom Aishwarya Rai signs autographs for fans.

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The video shows Aishwarya and Aaradhya walking hand in hand on the red carpet when a fan asked Aishwarya for an autograph and a selfie. Without hesitation, the actor stopped for the admirer and was seen warmly greeting fans, graciously signing autographs, and happily posing for selfies and photographs.

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{{^usCountry}} As Aishwarya signed the autograph, Aaradhya was seen looking at her mother with pride and could not stop smiling at the love fans showered on her. While Aishwarya turned heads in a stunning pink body-hugging gown, Aaradhya looked ethereal in a red gown. Both kept their hair open, perfectly complementing their outfits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As Aishwarya signed the autograph, Aaradhya was seen looking at her mother with pride and could not stop smiling at the love fans showered on her. While Aishwarya turned heads in a stunning pink body-hugging gown, Aaradhya looked ethereal in a red gown. Both kept their hair open, perfectly complementing their outfits. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fans were in awe of Aaradhya’s reaction. One comment read, “How proud and happy her daughter is!” Another commented, “A proud moment for her daughter.” One fan wrote, “Aaradhya looks amazing. Humble and sweet like her mum.” Another comment read, “The little girl looks so proud of her mum’s achievements.” Another user wrote, “The way Aaradhya looks at her mum!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were in awe of Aaradhya’s reaction. One comment read, “How proud and happy her daughter is!” Another commented, “A proud moment for her daughter.” One fan wrote, “Aaradhya looks amazing. Humble and sweet like her mum.” Another comment read, “The little girl looks so proud of her mum’s achievements.” Another user wrote, “The way Aaradhya looks at her mum!” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Aishwarya attended L'Oréal Paris’ annual Lights on Women’s Worth awards during the festival. For her second appearance, she opted for a dreamy pastel pink gown by Sophie Couture. However, Aaradhya stole the spotlight in a ruby-red gown paired with a matching cape. This marked Aaradhya’s official Cannes red carpet debut, and the mother-daughter moment quickly took over the internet. Although Aaradhya has accompanied her mother to Cannes before, this was the first time she walked the red carpet alongside her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aishwarya attended L'Oréal Paris’ annual Lights on Women’s Worth awards during the festival. For her second appearance, she opted for a dreamy pastel pink gown by Sophie Couture. However, Aaradhya stole the spotlight in a ruby-red gown paired with a matching cape. This marked Aaradhya’s official Cannes red carpet debut, and the mother-daughter moment quickly took over the internet. Although Aaradhya has accompanied her mother to Cannes before, this was the first time she walked the red carpet alongside her. {{/usCountry}}

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Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007 in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony. In 2011, the couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya, who is currently studying at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Aishwarya and Abhishek are often seen cheering for their daughter during her annual school functions.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s advice to young actors at Cannes

During her recent Cannes appearance, Aishwarya shared advice for aspiring actors while speaking to Brut India. She said, “All I’d like to say is go out there, discover your passion, and be true to your choices. You have to be your best friend because you have to stand by yourself. What goes on around you isn’t something you can predict, nor should you try to manufacture it in today’s world, where so much is manufactured. There’s no fun or magic in that. You have to experience life and then bring that into your art. So, be true to who you are. Be brutally honest with yourself.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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