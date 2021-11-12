Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aarya 2 first look: Sushmita Sen dons a fierce look in new teaser, says 'Sherni is back'
bollywood

Aarya 2 first look: Sushmita Sen dons a fierce look in new teaser, says 'Sherni is back'

Sushmita Sen says ‘Sherni is back’ as she shares her first look from Aarya 2, directed by Ram Madhvani. The first season of the web show has been nominated for the International Emmy Awards.
Sushmita Sen in the first look from Aarya 2.
Published on Nov 12, 2021 02:18 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sushmita Sen shared the first look of Aarya 2, the second season of her popular web show Aarya. Filmmaker Ram Madhvani returns to direct the new season of the web series and Sushmita reprises the titular role. The show is a remake of the Dutch series Penoza.

In the teaser, a fierce-looking Sushmita makes her entry amid a colour-filled screen. While the environment looks like a scene from Holi, with colours flying all around, Sushmita is dressed in white and red and walks towards the camera. She is also covered in colours of Holi.

Sharing the teaser, Sushmita wrote on Instagram, “#firstlook Literally #AARYA2 Sherni is back! This time, deadlier than ever! Aarya'll ready? #HotstarSpecials #Aarya2 #ComingSoon only on @disneyplushotstar @officialRMFilms @endemolshineind @madhvaniram @amitamadhvani @vinraw @bluhills @siabhuyan @rheaazz. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

RELATED STORIES

Talking about the second season, director Ram Madhvani said in a press statement, “The love and appreciation we got post the release of the first season was heartwarming and it made us want to create the second season with all the more love and labour. The show’s nomination in the Best Drama category at the International Emmy Awards reaffirms our faith in the story we set out to tell. I am thrilled to take fans of the show on the next step of Aarya’s journey. She faces challenges every step of the way as she is forced to walk a fine line between keeping her family alive and seeking revenge." 

Aarya, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar last year, received critical acclaim when its first season debuted on the streamer. It also marked Sushmita's acting comeback, a decade after her last Hindi film No Problem was released. 

Also read: Sushmita Sen to wrap Aarya's next season soon: 'When we come back you have to love season two'

In Aarya, Sushmita essayed the role of a married woman whose world turns upside down when her husband, pharma baron Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh), is shot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sushmita sen ram madhvani
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Vicky describes woman he wants to marry amid wedding rumours with Katrina

5

Rahul wishes Disha on birthday with glimpses of their Gulmarg vacation. See pics

Aryan visits NCB office on his birthday, fan requests, ‘please leave him alone’

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil poses for photoshoot at family farmhouse, see pics
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP