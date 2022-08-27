Aashiesh Sharrma: I have lot more to offer besides acting

Rangrasiya and Siya ke Ram actor Aashiesh Sharrma may not have been visible for long but he is surely not out of action. In fact, Sharma is on a roll creating content as producer, writer and actor.

“It’s a fact that it does take time to transit from one medium to another. At times, it’s stressful that you are out of sight but then it needs right amount of planning, persistence and patience. Also, you need to sacrifice a lot to reach somewhere you wish to get,” says the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (2014).

“I have a lot more to offer to the industry rather than just being an actor in some story. I always wanted to create something different and I already have concepts for two films ready which I have written along with my wife (Archana Taide Sharma). In one of them I will act as well. We have co-written, produced and already shot for a family-oriented web-series wherein I will share screen with amazing actor Gulshan Grover,” shares Sharrma.

He was last seen in Prithvi Vallabh (2018) and OTT series Modi: Journey of a Common Man (2019).

On his transition, he says, “I have a good body of work and have played iconic character but that same thing becomes a hurdle for an actor in the long run on television. It’s ironic that within the industry people label you — TV ke bade kalakaar hai, par TV ke kalakaar! It left me with two solutions: either I sit back and cry on it or create my own space.”

He adds, “Instead of mulling over being labelled as an outsider or not getting good work it’s better to do it yourself as there is a space for everyone. No one is going to stop you so we it’s better to create your own content. It’s difficult but not impossible.”

The actor has also shot for another feature film directed by Karan Razdan. “I have grown up watching his film’s Diljale and Diwale. I had even met him once but that was long time back when he was shooting for Souten. One day I got call from him for Hindutva and I loved the subject, narrative and its concept. In today’s time and scenario, it’s a very an important film. We have extensively shot for it in Uttarakhand.”

On his UP connect, he says, “We are developing a series that is set in UP and will be shot there. My first show Gunahon Ka Devta was set in the state and later another show Rangrasiya with Saurabh Tiwari, a Lucknowite. Also, our production house’s first feature Khejri was based on a story of Lucknow-based writer Kiran Singh and it has travelled across the world in festival and we will release it on OTT soon. Last, I had won the best actor award at New York Film Festival.”

