‘Salman Khan ki behan tere saath?’ Aayush Sharma says parents were shocked by his decision to marry Arpita Khan

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma got married to Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan, even before he made his Bollywood debut. In a recent conversation with Cyrus Broacha, Aayush revealed how Salman was on their side, but his own father was shocked to know Arpita wants to marry him.

Aayush recalls Salman and his parents' reaction to his decision to marry Arpita

Aayush Sharma recalls parents' reaction to his decision to marry Arpita Khan before his Bollywood debut.

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Aayush revealed that his bond with Arpita began as a friendship, as they both were dating someone else at that point in time. However, later, while he was struggling to get his first film, giving auditions, they both came close after they had broken up with their respective partners. He revealed that Arpita expressed her wish to get married, and the only thing he thought about was what to say to her brother.

Aayush revealed that Salman never suspected that Arpita was dating him until one day, when Salman walked into the room while they were watching Koffee With Karan and realised they were dating. He revealed that he thought he would be beaten up, but that didn't happen. Later, Salman asked to meet him. Aayush revealed he told Salman that he's a struggling actor and wants to open a restaurant too, just to stay permanently in Mumbai.

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{{^usCountry}} He added, "Salman bhai said, 'tum actor ban sakte ho (you can be an actor)', that was the most beautiful moment of my life, until then nobody had said this, and I am like no one believes in me. He was pretty straightforward, he said, 'but you are in a bad state, you look like sh*t, you are not trained well. To be an actor, you need to do multiple things; just going to acting school is not enough.'" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "Salman bhai said, 'tum actor ban sakte ho (you can be an actor)', that was the most beautiful moment of my life, until then nobody had said this, and I am like no one believes in me. He was pretty straightforward, he said, 'but you are in a bad state, you look like sh*t, you are not trained well. To be an actor, you need to do multiple things; just going to acting school is not enough.'" {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He then revealed his parents' reaction after he decided to marry Arpita within 1 year. He revealed that his parents had no idea he was dating Arpita, let alone that he had already fixed his marriage. He revealed being worried about telling this to his dad. He added, "My parents came to Mumbai, and I introduced them to Arpita. My mom asked her, "Aap Salman ki behan ho? (You are Salman's sister?)' Then I told my father, 'Dad, yeh meri girlfriend hai (she is my girlfriend).' My dad chuckled and said, 'toh uski behan tere saath kya kar rahi hai? (What is her sister doing with you?)' He just had a weird expression on his face. My mom was taken aback, and my father was very quiet." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then revealed his parents' reaction after he decided to marry Arpita within 1 year. He revealed that his parents had no idea he was dating Arpita, let alone that he had already fixed his marriage. He revealed being worried about telling this to his dad. He added, "My parents came to Mumbai, and I introduced them to Arpita. My mom asked her, "Aap Salman ki behan ho? (You are Salman's sister?)' Then I told my father, 'Dad, yeh meri girlfriend hai (she is my girlfriend).' My dad chuckled and said, 'toh uski behan tere saath kya kar rahi hai? (What is her sister doing with you?)' He just had a weird expression on his face. My mom was taken aback, and my father was very quiet." {{/usCountry}}

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Aayush admitted that his father was shocked to learn of it and even questioned what Arpita's family saw in him. His father suspected that Aayush had lied to Arpita's family, and in their first meeting, he listed all the cons of Aayush. Aayush revealed that when Salman told his father that he would train him to be an actor, his father was shocked to know that Salman saw potential in him.

About Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan's marriage.

Aayush and Arpita got married in November 2014 at the Taj Falaknuma hotel, Hyderabad, and it was a starry affair. The couple welcomed their first child, son Ahil, in 2016, and their second, daughter Ayat, in 2019. In 2018, Aayush made his Bollywood debut in the movie Loveyatri, which was backed by Salman Khan.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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