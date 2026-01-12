Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan defends Nadim Nadz and Mahhi Vij amid dating rumours: ‘I wonder the world we are…’

Taking to social media, Arpita also hit back at the criticism aimed at Mahhi and Nadim, slamming the toxic culture of online judgment and standing by her friend. Arpita reposted a link of the story addressing the chatter, and wrote, “@nadz.nadz If someone like you can get called out, then I wonder the world we are living in."

The post triggered a wave of trolling, with social media users speculating that the two were romantically involved. Since then, several friends of the couple have stepped in to defend them. Many have publicly expressed their support amid the online chatter.

“Happy Birthday to the one I chose, not by chance, but by heart. To the one who listens to me even when I don’t say a word, to the one who stands by me not because he has to, but because he wants to — you are my family, my safe place, my forever. You are not just my best friend, you are my comfort, my strength, my home. With you, I can be myself — broken, happy, emotional, imperfect — and still feel completely accepted and loved,” Mahhi wrote.

After Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announced their divorce, Mahhi found herself at the receiving end of online speculation after sharing a birthday post for her close friend Nadim Nadz. Salman Khan ’s sister Arpita Khan has now come forward to defend Mahhi and Nadim.

On Sunday, Ankita Lokhande also called it out, writing, “Today, I want to say something, not as a celebrity, but as a friend. I’ve been deeply troubled by the comments people have been making about Mahi and Nadeem’s relationship. I know Mahi, Nadeem, and Jai very well. And I need to make this clear: Nadeem has always been a father figure to Mahi and Jai, and a father to Tara. That’s all there is to it.”

She added, “As a friend, I can say this Nadeem is someone who has stood by people, including me, in difficult times. My respect for him is huge. Mahi and Jai, you're doing an amazing job as parents. God bless you, And to those spreading negativity-please stop. Let people live their lives. Karma is watching. Mahi, I love you. Jai, I love you. And Nadeem-you're truly one of the best. You are a god sent person for many of us!!”

Mahhi Vij slams her trolls On Sunday, Mahhi shared a video on Instagram to address the buzz. Mahhi said, "Nadim mera best friend hai aur hamesha mera best friend hi rahega. Mein 6 saal se… hamesha uske liye posts daal rahi hoon. 6 saal se Tara usko Abba bulati hai. Yeh Jay aur mera joint decision tha ki woh Abba bulayegi. Aapne Abba shabd ko ganda kar diya hai. Shame on you… Shame on you people for writing such shitty stuff about me and Nadim. It’s not just about me; itne saare log hain jo usse respect karte hain. Aap itne level tak gandagi mein jaa sakte ho."

It translates to “Nadim is my best friend and he will always remain my best friend. For the past six years, I have always been posting about him. For six years, Tara has been calling him ‘Abba’. It was a joint decision taken by Jay and me that she would call him Abba. You have made the word ‘Abba’ dirty. Shame on you… shame on you people for writing such horrible things about me and Nadim. It’s not just about me; there are so many people who respect him. How can you stoop to such levels of filth?”

Earlier this month, Jay and Mahhi announced that they are parting ways after 16 years of being together. They shared the news through a joint statement, mentioning that they will continue to co-parent their kids. The couple tied the knot in 2010 in an intimate wedding ceremony