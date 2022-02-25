Abhimanyu Dassani says parents Bhagyashree, Himalay Dassani opposed his decision to act: 'They used all tactics'

Actor Abhimanyu Dassani is riding on a high these days. He recently won a Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for his role in last year's Meenakshi Sundareshwar. As a cherry on top, his two stalled films are set to finally release this summer. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor admits that the award was a pleasant surprise. Abhimanyu won the People's Choice Best Actor Award for his performance in the Netflix film that dealt with the long-distance relationship of a newlywed couple.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Abhimanyu Dassani on mom Bhagyashree’s comeback: ‘If she spends too much time at home, she’d want me to get married’

"My work was done when I finished shooting," he says, adding, "After that, whatever comes, I take it as a surprise gift. I am just really happy for the whole crew. The whole team put in a lot of effort and passion. Their labour of love getting this kind of appreciation means a lot to me. It's only because they do their job so well that it gives me a chance to shine."

The pandemic meant that two of his projects that he completed long back haven't released yet. The actor admits it has been frustrating. "It's like a part of you is stuck somewhere and you want it to return to you," he says, "And the only way it can return is when the work that you have done comes out. They say jaan atki hoti hai (your life is stuck). When you have put your sweat and tears in something, you want it to come to fruition. This test has gone on for too long."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But now, the two films - Aankh Micholi and Nikamma - are likely to release this summer. Abhimanyu tells us, "This summer is when it's all likely to reach the audience. These two films are releasing. I'll get that part of me that was stuck. It's some much needed closure."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhimanyu comes from a family of actors. His mother Bhagyashree debuted in 1989 with Maine Pyar Kiya and has acted in several films and TV shows since. His father Himalay Dassani has featured in a few films while his sister Avantika is also an actor. But despite the family background, it wasn't until he was in his early 20s that Abhimanyu decided to be an actor. "It was a long thought-over decision over many months and years. After I finished my major in finance, I was assisting Rohan Sippy on Dum Maaro Dum. I would go to college in the morning and to the sets in the evening. Somewhere I realised that this is where I want to be, on the set. The energy is very infectious. In that process, I realised I wanted to be an actor so I went and studied at New York Film Academy," he recounts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Considering his family background, one would assume that his parents would have supported his career choice. But Abhimanyu says Bhagyashree and Himalay vehemently opposed it. He says, “They were very worried. Now that I am older, I can understand their fears of letting their child enter this industry. Now I have experienced a lot of things. I'm glad they tried to put that sense into me.”

The actor reveals that his parents actually tried to actively dissuade him but he rebelled. He says, "They used all the tactics in the book one by one. But I was very adamant and headstrong, how young adults are at that age. I always wanted to prove myself and this was the opportunity to do that because it was something they didn't necessarily want me to do at that time. And I was rebellious. Maybe if they had supported me at that time, I wouldn't have been the person I am today."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}