Abhimanyu Dassani on mom Bhagyashree’s comeback: ‘If she spends too much time at home, she’d want me to get married’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 08:28 IST

Actor Abhimanyu Dassani is happy that his mother, actor Bhagyashree, is making a comeback in movies. Bhagyashree will be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Abhimanyu said it was good that she was going back to work at a time when acting skills are valued. “She is good at what she does and this is the time when talent is getting noticed. You can look like me and still get lead roles. Also, if she spends too much time at home, she’d want me to get married,” he laughs.

Bhagyashree, who starred in hit film Maine Pyar Kiya opposite Salman Khan, had quit acting soon after, preferring family life over a career. When asked if making the decision was tough for her in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, she said, “Yes, and no. A tough call because by then I had realised that I do enjoy acting and I was like I wish I had the possibility of managing both. But no, because he (son) just took over my life. My entire focus and happiness were having him with me. At that point, it was not a tough choice. All that I wanted to do was spend time with him.”

The mother-son duo are now bonding over some cooking sessions at home. Abhimanyu recently shared videos of the experimenting in the kitchen, making delicious food. “I cook once every two days, and mom really enjoys it. She doesn’t tell me to cook, but just says, ‘I want to eat pasta today: and that is my cue,” he told Mumbai Mirror.

Bhagyashree will also be seen with Prabhas in his 20th film, called Jaan. Talking about working with the actor, she told Deccan Chronicle, “Oh, he’s a lovely person and very down-to-earth. He was especially welcoming on the sets when I started shooting for the film, which felt nice because I was restarting after a long gap and was feeling slightly nervous. But soon, we discovered we were both big foodies and had many discussions about food and cuisines.”

As for Abhimanyu, he will be seen with Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty in Nikamma. The film will also mark Shilpa’s comeback to movies.

