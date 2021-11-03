Abhinav Shukla calls threats against Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika ‘new low’

Abhinav Shukla came out in support of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as their daughter Vamika received threats online. The cricketer and his family were viciously trolled after India lost two consecutive matches, against Pakistan and New Zealand, in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Abhinav wrote, “Threats against a 10-month-old kid by some people is the new low we have achieved!”

Fans also condemned the comments about Vamika. “Such mentality people still exist in our society, sometimes I feel there should be a proper system working in our country to track social media trollers & arrest them for their toxicity,” one wrote in reply to Abhinav’s tweet. “Shame on them. And stay strong #ViratKohli & #AnushkaSharma,” another wrote.

Abhinav Shukla shared a tweet about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika getting threats.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) tweeted that it has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports of threats to Vamika. “This is a very serious matter and attracts immediate attention,” the committee wrote in its letter to the cyber crime branch of the Delhi Police. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal also criticised the threats, calling them shameful.

With India losing the first two matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup, their hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the tournament are virtually dashed. After the loss against New Zealand, Arjun Kapoor asked fans to be supportive. “Our ego gets bruised if India loses a match let alone two. That’s how well this team has played over the last 10 years or so to bring smiles to our faces and create expectations,” he wrote on Instagram Stories.

Arjun asked fans to ‘allow them to breathe and learn from a loss or two even’. “Nobody likes losing but more importantly nobody likes losers who try and get off on other people’s failures either... Grow a pair and be gracious about us not winning to boost our egos,” he added.